The 8 truths (with facts) of the AstraZeneca vaccine and its risks

04/07/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

The proliferation of worrisome news about the possible adverse effects of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is causing quite a few people to stay away. refusing to get vaccinated with that damn “brand”.

Furthermore, many of those who they receive the first dose they do it distressed, to a greater or lesser extent, because of the fear of whether or not they will have the bad luck of suffering serious problems after vaccination.

Two days ago, the European Database on possible adverse effects of vaccines reported that 2,599 people in Spain have complained of muscle pain and general malaise after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca. It is a statistic that undoubtedly reinforces the great concern of the people.

But what really worries our managers is whether the AstraZeneca vaccine sometimes produces what has been called prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia, the now famous post-vaccination thrombi.

First Truth: what is happening

A rigorous follow-up of those vaccinated in Germany shows that 1 in 83,000 vaccinated with AstraZeneca developed blood clots. In this sense, the figures for those affected by thrombi after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine registered in the Nordic countries they are even worse.

In the midst of the controversy, on March 18, Emer Cooke, the Executive Director of the EMA appeared to state that the European Medicines Agency continued to give its nod to AstraZeneca vaccine, considering it safe and effective.

Nevertheless, Marco Cavaleri, Head of Vaccine Strategy of the European Medicines Agency, stated yesterday that “there is some relationship between rare cases of thrombosis and the administration of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, although the causes could not be established. ”

Through a note sent to the press this Wednesday, March 7 in the afternoon, the Safety Committee of the European Medicines Agency announces that very rare cases of unusual blood clots that occur in patients with low levels of platelets in the blood should be included as very rare side effects of Vaxzevria (the current name of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine).

The aforementioned committee «reminds healthcare professionals and people receiving the vaccine to be aware of the possibility of very rare cases of blood clots combined with low platelet levels in the blood within 2 weeks after vaccination. So far, most of the reported cases have occurred in women under the age of 60 within 2 weeks of vaccination. Based on currently available evidence, no specific risk factors have been confirmed & rdquor ;.

People who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine are reminded to seek medical help immediately if they develop symptoms from this combination of blood clots and low blood platelets.

As the AstraZeneca vaccine issue seems to be turning into an endless succession of statements that will fill us up with “dimes, diretes, and returns”, it is convenient to analyze the data rigorously applying the scientific method.

Second truth: It is not the one that causes the most blood clots

It should be noted that, surprisingly, the record on possible adverse effects of UK vaccines (Whether we like it or not, it is one of the most advanced countries in the world in science and health, and it is also one of the most vaccinated) collects many more cases of post-vaccination thrombi in those who received the Pfizer vaccine than among those vaccinated with AstraZeneca (and the differences are statistically significant) even though most people there have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

Third truth: It is not the one with the most adverse effects

The same European Database on possible adverse effects of vaccines that highlighted that in Spain 2,599 people complained of muscle aches and general malaise after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca, it also states that 8,610 people have felt similar discomfort after being vaccinated in Spain with Pfizer.

Is 2,599 more than 8,610?

In addition, this database reflects 1,148 complaints from those who have received the Moderna vaccine in Spain. By the way, how many of these will actually be affected by the nocebo effect? (nocebo is more or less the opposite of placebo, that is, to suffer signs of a disease by the expectation that they will occur)

This whole AstraZeneca vaccine mess sounds like it’s a consequence of one of the biggest problems in European society today: excessive bureaucracy.

Surely the risk we run when vaccinated with AstraZeneca is of a level very similar to what we run when vaccinated with any other of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Undoubtedly, it is a significantly lower risk than the one that many of us who are already older ran when in our distant childhood we were vaccinated with the vaccines of that time.

We can better understand the risk we run from being vaccinated with AstraZeneca compared to the risk from some of our daily activities.

Fourth truth: It is more dangerous to try a new food

In the first place we will imaginatively put ourselves in the worst case scenario.

Let’s assume that the AstraZeneca vaccine produces blood clots in 2 out of every 100,000 people vaccinated, which is considerably worse than that recorded in Germany.

Let us also assume that some of those who suffer from these thrombi should be treated hospitally. And a few will die. It seems very serious. But is it really?

It is certainly far more dangerous to try a new food than to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

In our country 57 people out of 100,000 suffer very severe anaphylactic shock a year simply from eating. Common foods such as fish, shellfish, fruit, and nuts are among the products that cause much of these anaphylaxis.

Those who suffer from them end up in the emergency room of a hospital. Those who do not arrive on time often pass away (and some of those who arrive on time, too).

However, no one gives up trying a new fish or exotic fruit, for fear of dying despite the fact that you are 48 times more likely to be killed by these foods than the AstraZeneca vaccine does, even if their adverse effects were actually as high as 2 thrombi cases out of 100,000, which they are not.

Fifth truth: The pill is more dangerous so that it does not hurt

It is recommended that after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca we should take an NSAID (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory) drug such as paracetamol. But taking these drugs is far more dangerous than getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In Spain, around 60 people out of 100,000 suffer severe anaphylactic shock due to allergies to medications, mostly to NSAIDs, such as paracetamol and some antibiotics. Five times more than the 1.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants that develop thrombi after the AstraZeneca vaccine.

That means that more people will die from the adverse effects of “lifelong” medications (such as Parcetamol) taken after the vaccination to avoid pain, than as a result of problems caused by the AstraZeneca Vaccine.

Sixth truth: What does kill, and a lot, is NOT getting vaccinated

What everyone seems to forget is that in one year, Covid 19 has so far produced 75,783 deaths according to official figures from the Ministry of Health (and more than 92,000 according to the excess of deaths from the INE), while those vaccinated do not get sick with severe symptoms, do not go to ICUs and do not die.

Seventh truth: I was vaccinated with AstraZeneca last Monday

I recently commented that I would not care if I was vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

My wish was fulfilled. Last Monday I was vaccinated with AstraZeneca at the Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madruid. I have no pain or discomfort. I did not take NSAIDs. I didn’t even have the slightest concern. He knew he was more likely to be harmed by the many private security guards who proliferated (de) organizing the queues at Zendal than from the AstraZeneca vaccine administered by capable and competent nurses.

I was lucky with the guards. Knowing the numbers Who cares about the vaccine?

Eighth truth: Why so much trouble?

On what may be the cause of the suspicions, accusations, suspensions, postponements & mldr; so difficult to understand from a scientific point of view, I have no answer. It is not up to me to look for it and I would not know how to do it. There are magnificent journalists who will surely investigate and tell us the reason for a nonsense that can cost lives.