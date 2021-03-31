The 8 series most similar to True Detective that you can find on Netflix

If you like crime solving, you should give us the opportunity to show you series accordingly.

True detective framework one before and one after on the career of its protagonists. So much Matthew McConaughey What Woody harrelson have benefited from a solemn first season, which kneads a series of perfect ingredients to keep us hooked. The folklore popular, unsolved murders and personal crisis are the perfect base to achieve a series, in its first and third seasons especially, fundamental to understand the series phenomenon in this century.

With what, if you are looking for similar plots and potential series that leave you wanting more with each passing chapter, take a look at our eight recommendations, similar to this list of series that we already showed you at the time, and that will make your weekends fly by in front of the television.

Series similar to True Detective, the best alternatives

Whether you are looking for a fiction to suspect everyone, as could be the case of Who Killed Sara ?, that you want investigate real crimes, as The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann offers us, or that you prefer to get into the skin of a journalist about to uncover a horrible conspiracyHello, Veronica, this list is for you.

Who Killed Sara?

Although the title of this series does not leave much room for the imagination, you should know that we are facing a story that focuses on Alex, a young man whose sister it was murdered, being he who took the blame crime, and that he must arm himself with courage and patience to search to the assumption real culprit, although on the way more truths will come to light.

Year: 2021Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 40 minutes

Irregular

London, in Victorian times, can only be synonymous with the presence of the inimitable Sherlock Holmes and the doctor John watson. However, this is the perfect excuse to introduce ourselves to a special youth group, who will be in charge of investigating the crimes of a supernatural nature that begin to ravage the city.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 8 Average duration: 50 minutes

Dark desire

The extramarital affairs have never been a good idea, but it is much less so if we find a tragedy that will turn the life of the protagonist of this story, Alma, upside down in this mexican production that will put us against the sword and the wall and will make us questioning our own nature.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 18Average duration: 30 minutes

Good morning, Verônica

One of them series what happens unnoticed on most platforms, both due to its zero publicity and because it comes from a country as far away as Brazil, will place us in a case of search for a predator that looks for its possible victims in dating pages on the internet, with the consequent danger that this poses for the majority of stalked women. However, a couple with their own secret, will be the beginning of a great conspiracy.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 40 minutes

The Valhalla Murders

The movies and the scandinavian tv series are in great health and popularity all over the world, especially when it comes to issues of black novel. On this occasion, we will have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of a inspector of Oslo, who will be in charge of investigating a terrible murder occurred in the port of Reykjavik, and where the serial killer appear to be related to a mysterious photograph.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 45 minutes

The Alcàsser case

Simply by naming this Mediterranean coast town, most of the citizens of our country already remember the events that happened back in the year 1992 and that culminated in the murder of three young teenagers. This documentary, with new interviews, will seek to find a loophole that allows knowing, in part, what happened to Míriam, Toñi and Desirée.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 5Average duration: 60 minutes

In the swamp

We move up Poland to witness the murder of a prostitute and from leader of a youth association, back in the 80’s. The police investigation, however, does not seem to convince a couple of journalists and they will do everything possible so that the truth comes out, whatever the cost.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 5 Average duration: 50 minutes

The disappearance of Madeleine McCann

Another one of those cases that traveled the whole world, but that, without a doubt, also had a great repercussion in our country, it is the disappearance of the little Madeleine. The portuguese police, the family secrets and the conspiracy theories feed the chapters, with the viewer as a jury to debate whether we are facing a simple kidnapping or that fateful night something more terrible happened.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 50 minutes

