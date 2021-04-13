The 8 series most similar to Sense8 to watch on Netflix

If you are looking for series that are out of the ordinary, you have come to the right place.

Some directors mark their stamp in any production in which they are involved, as it happens with the Wachowski sisters, visible heads of Sense8. This series, which shows us the relationship among various people around the world, almost with powers supernatural, talks about inclusion and globalization in an increasingly decadent world, in a story so original such as these recommendations based on Lost.

If you are on our side, on the one that addresses different and unconventional series, I think the following recommendations will be perfect for you, so the following paragraphs we will have, we are convinced, a safe bet for Hours and hours of entertainment television, both with Science fiction, drama or maybe some mystery.

Series similar to Sense8, the best alternatives

If you like the stories of unconventional superheroes, as in The Umbrella Academy, or you are crazy about the narratives of Science fiction, as in the essential Black Mirror, we have a perfect series for you.

Detention

The world of asian entertainment, especially if it touches on topics close to science fiction, mystery and horror, it is one of the most interesting. In this case, we will follow Liu Yun-hsiang, a young student, who, on any given day, witnesses a shocking incident in an abandoned building, which will lead her to discover haunting secrets in its Institute, with the paranormal world spotlight.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Chapters: 8Average duration: 50 minutes

The Umbrella Academy

Another one of those series based on comics little known to most mortals, introduces us to a peculiar family, formed by individuals of different race and origin, but who have in common a unexpected birth, their mothers were not pregnant until the time of delivery, and they possess unusual skills, which will lead them to face the death, secret organizations and, of course, to end of times.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 20 Average duration: 50 minutes

Maniac

We entered the field of miniseries, that is to say that there is only one season to explore the story, with the peculiarity of having a duo of hollywood superstars, represented by Emma Stone Y Jonah hill. If you walk into Maniac, you’ll discover like a couple of unknown connect for a clinical trial, where looks are deceiving and computers can be really cruel.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 10 Average duration: 40 minutes

Black mirror

Little can be said about this Serie television that has not been said so far. Simply, if you want to be put in the background, tell you that this series addresses the Science fiction, the technology and, ultimately, the future of the human being with a different perspective, with self-concluding chapters, and addressing topics Really interesting and that they allow us brood about our place on the planet.

Year: 2011 Seasons: 5 Chapters: 23 Average duration: 60 minutes

The OA

The experimentation with humans It is one of the great arguments of science fiction, especially the more experimental one, and it is what happens in this series, which tells us the story of a mysterious woman, calls himself OA, who returns home after having disappeared seven years ago, with the conviction of recruit a youth group to embark them on a secret mission.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 16 Average duration: 60 minutes

Orphan Black

The Science fiction and the thrillers are in luck, since they have, with this television series, with one of the riskiest and most interesting works of recent years, we will not reveal its secrets to you yet, since it tells us, at first, of a young what impersonate of a girl that just commit suicide on the platform of the train station, in front of him, and which turns out to be identical to her.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 5 Chapters: 50 Average duration: 40 minutes

The Get Down

Is Serie it’s a singing, never better said, towards a glorious time in the music industry in New York, back in the 70’s, and invites us to meet a group of young people from South Bronx, with talents and enthusiasm in abundance, who will try to make their passion also their future, all sweetened with archive images of the time and with the participation of MC Books, a rapper from those years, who will narrate the story in a rap tone as it unfolds.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 11 Average duration: 60 minutes

Kiss me first

If you thought that Ready Player One was the only fiction that delved into the virtual worlds, I present you a work that also addresses this issue and that introduces us to a lonely young, who will end up meeting a outgoing woman, in the digital world, where they will begin to share intense experiences and some other secret.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 6 Average duration: 45 minutes

