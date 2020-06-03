The digestive system sends clear signals when it needs cleaning, inflammation, gas and pain are normal. Know the list of medicinal foods with depurative, analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties

The bad guys Feeding Habits and a sedentary lifestyle make havoc on the functioning of the organism, the digestive system It is one of the first affected and sends clear signals among which symptoms such as swelling, pain, gas, and discomfort usually. Yes recently you feel heavy and constantly inflamed it’s probably time to perform a detox, the stomach has the function of extract nutrients from food so that they are then used by the body to perform numerous functions.

When we follow a poor diet the intestine tends to store toxins and waste on its walls which are largely derived from digestive ailments more common such as constipation, inflammation, irritable colon, flatulence, bloating, among others. Food is the overriding factor to give you a deserved rest to the stomach, through the consumption of products with medicinal properties it is possible to clean it and feel light; knows the main recommendations of doctors and nutritionists.

1. chamomile

Chamomile is one of the natural infusions most valued for its benefits for the digestive systemare attributed to him great medicinal benefits among which stands out as a natural pain reliever and is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It is also recommended for detoxify the body this is due to its benefits to regulate the intestinal transit. Integrate as part of the daily hydration the consumption of Chamomile infusion is a great recommendation for relax the digestive system and debug it, it is a good ally for increase urine output.

2. Green vegetables

The green leafy vegetables are a nutrient bomb they stand out for their high content of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. At the same time they are one extraordinary source of chlorophyll who is responsible for their characteristic green colore, its content in fiber and potassium which gives them a powerful diuretic effect which helps purify toxinss and everything the body does not need. Its consumption encourages the development of healthy bacteria that favor the digestive function and they also strengthen the immune system. The variants that various specialists recommend the most are celery, lettuce, spinach, chard, artichoke, broccoli, and cucumber, it is important to integrate them as part of the daily diet in salads, soups, creams and juices; are associated with great cleansing qualities for combat constipation and cleanse the colon.

3. Apricot

Apricots are a fruit with a soft and sweet flavore that it is worth integrating into the diet to protect and detoxify the stomachor, they are characterized by their powerful content in antioxidants among which the vitamin C and lycopene. They are an extraordinary source of fiber that have the virtue of breaking food down more easily, improve intestinal transit, increase the volume in the stool, stimulate the production of gastric juices, improve the absorption of nutrients in the intestine and thanks to all this are a powerful detoxifying agent. Consume them as table fruit or mixed with warm oats, it is perfect for clean the stomach thoroughly.

4. Natural water

A basic when it comes to eliminate everything the body does not need, water not only fulfills the most important function by stay healthy hydrateds, intervenes in numerous activities. Its main benefits include its ability to regulate body temperature, Improves digestion, It intervenes in the absorption of nutrients and facilitates the elimination of waste in the body. One of the best recommendations is to consume it with medicinal ingredients that enhance its cleansing effects as is the case of lemon, flaxseed and chia seeds.

5. spirulina

Spirulina is popularly known as the “Miracle seaweed” This is due to its high concentration of high quality proteins and components that give it great stimulating, purifying and regenerating properties. Thanks to its magnificent chlorophyll content, it is considered a powerful detoxifier of the blood, also thanks to its antioxidant power it is a great ally for deflate and remove swelling and the fluid retention. It is usual to add it in powder juices, smoothies and smoothies, its is also recommended consumption in capsules that you find in any health food store.

6. Berries

The family of berries or red fruits It stands out for being fruits with a high antioxidant power, they are extremely rich in vitamin, minerals and especially beta-carotenes and vitamin CThanks to this, they are a great ally for strengthen the immune system. Because of his nutritional composition they are recognized as a great ally to promote body detoxification processhave great cleansing benefits, they are low in calories and rich in fiber; that is why they have the virtue of clean the intestinal walls and fight constipation. All variants are wonderful for the stomach, try to consume a portion of either daily strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, blackberries, or cherries.

7. Apple

The apple is probably the most popular fruit that exists and this is because of its wonderful nutritional composition and medicinel. Well says the saying “An apple a day, the doctor will deliver you” and it is true, they are one of the healthiest fruits in nature. Its main virtue to improve the digestive system lies in its high content of pectin, which is a type of fiber that has the peculiarity of reducing high cholesterol levels, favors the elimination of toxins, it is a good complement to combat the main digestive ailments like inflammation, pain and constipation.

8. Plum

Plums are probably one of the most popular foods to benefit the digestive system They are famous for their high vitamin content and their exceptional mineral wealth. They are characterized by containing a substance called sorbitol qWhat is a compound that is attributed laxative properties and in complement with your contribution in dietary fiber, are a powerful combination for eliminate toxins from the body and all the waste lodged in the intestine. At the same time they are low in calories and satiating, so they are a good ally to lose weight; There are many ways to consume them fresh, dried, in jams or jellies.

