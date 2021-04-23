Get hooked on any of the 8 most addictive series you can watch on Netflix.

It is no secret to anyone that Netflix has a lot of series of all kinds and for all tastes. However, not all of them have what it takes to get you hooked properly. For this same reason, today we will tell you what they are the 8 most addictive series on Netflix. They will leave you shocked from the first chapter!

4 series similar to Vis a Vis to watch on Netflix

Attention! All the series in the following list have what it takes to distract you, which represents a double-edged sword. Why? Because it is very likely that it will cause you to leave your tasks or responsibilities aside to continue enjoying them.

The most addictive series of all Netflix

Now that you know what you’re up against, take a look at the following list and start watching the series that most grabs your attention. Don’t worry, there is a great variety of series of different kinds, so you will surely find one that catches your attention. Start watching any of these addictive Netflix series as soon as possible!

Peaky BlindersPablo Escobar: The Pattern of EvilVikingsRick and MortyStranger ThingsThe end of the f ** king worldDarkThe Punisher

Peaky blinders

Peaky Blinders is one of the most addictive series featured in the Netflix catalog. This masterpiece is set in the UK in the 1920s and shows how is the struggle of the Shelby family to achieve power and extend their control over other localities.

The history of Peaky Blinders stands out for showing you a lot of action, intense emotions, fascinating characters and incredible facts that will leave you open-mouthed from the first episode. Impossible to see this series and not imagine being part of the Shelby family!

Year: 2017 Seasons: 5 Chapters: 30 Average duration: 60 minutes

Pablo Escobar: the patron of evil

The series Pablo Escobar: the pattern of evil chronicles the life of this infamous character, from his days as a thief to becoming the head of a drug empire. These are the most addictive series of gangsters, narcos and drugs that you can get in the immense Netflix catalog.

We are talking about one of the best Colombian productions of all time, one that will envelop you from start to finish with the cunning and skill of this drug lord. If you wanted to know how this man’s life was, then this series will hook you from start to finish.

Year: 2012 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 74 Average duration: 45 minutes

Vikings

Vikings is an addictive series that combines action, some mythology and a drama that is too unpredictable. The story is based on the legends of Ragnar Lodbrok, one of the most famous heroes of Norse culture. In Vikings you will see blood, betrayal, murder, beautiful women, great battles and spectacular characters.

Do you like Game of Thrones-style series? Then Vikings will enchant you. A perfect series to do marathon at home (either alone or with the whole family).

Year: 2013 Seasons: 6 Episodes: 89 Average duration: 45 minutes

Ricky and morty

Without a doubt, Rick and Morty is one of the best animated series of recent years. Rick, an old alcoholic and scientist, takes his grandson Morty on a trip to other dimensions where they know many worlds.

This series is a mix of comedy with adventure that will make you laugh from beginning to end. If you were looking for an addictive and funny series to pass the boredom moments while having fun in a big way, because this is the perfect alternative for you.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 4 Chapters: 41 Average duration: 30 minutes

Stranger things

It’s impossible to talk about addictive Netflix series without mentioning Stranger Things. In addition to being a glorious tribute to the supernatural mysteries of the eighties, it is one of the most entertaining series of recent years.

This series created by two brothers and starring Winona Ryder focuses on the 1983 disappearance of a boy in an isolated Indiana town, USA. From there, we will only tell you that there is a strange government organization and that many “curious things” begin to happen.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 25 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

The end of the f ** king world

The end of the f ** king world is a series that the creator Netflix has completely fallen in love with. In it, a 17-year-old boy wants to go from killing animals (something he has done since he was a child) to killing people. In the course, he falls in love with a girl of about the same age and they begin to live a lot of adventures both strange and interesting.

Is about a very twisted story about the process of growing up and maturing, a black comedy based on the comic “The End of the Fucking World”. As it is a production that so far has few chapters, it is one of those perfect series to watch in a single day with a good amount of popcorn.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Episodes available: 16 Approximate duration: 22 minutes

Dark

Dark is a very demanding and well-built German series that deals with mysteries, family secrets and time travel to tell the dark story of a small town. Four families torn apart by a series of twisted disappearances and a deep, deep cave.

A dazzling journey and a challenge for your mind. Make sure you pay attention to every detail of each chapter, because if you get distracted you could lose the thread and not understand anything of what is happening.

Have you already seen it? Then better take a look at these 8 series similar to Dark that you can see on Netflix.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 26 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

The punisher

The Punisher takes you into the history of superhero Frank Castle, a former marine seeking revenge for the brutal murder of his family. However, he is caught in the middle of a military conspiracy and his mission is more complicated than anyone imagined.

Unlike almost all the superhero series you can watch on Netflix, The Punisher is full of murder, blood and pure violence. For this same reason and because of its interesting history, it is one of the most addictive series that you will see on this streaming platform.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 26 Average duration: 50 minutes 6 great series with episodes of 30 minutes or less that you can watch on Netflix

Related topics: Netflix

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all