The 8 items to avoid buying at dollar or discount stores

During the Covid 19 pandemic, dollar stores in the United States accelerated, fueled by the uncertain environment and government stimulus checks.

Of course, buying in these establishments represents a saving, but there are certain products that are not worth buying there and that can even represent a danger.

The MoneyTalks post listed several, which we reproduce below.

1-Toys

It’s an open secret: dollar store toys are of poor quality and often represent child safety because they have been recalled as they contain lead or have parts that can break and present a choking hazard, injury or fall.

It is always better that you pay a little more and avoid dangerous toys that can cause a tragedy.

2-Paper Products

According to the experts at MoneyTalks, toilet paper sold in dollar stores is not recommended. It tends to have fewer fibers than other brands and therefore can generate a less than ideal result. In other words, it can be undone in your hands.

For name-brand toilet paper, towels, and napkins, they may sell you small sizes and fewer sheets, which means the dollar store price isn’t a bargain.

Buying that type of product in bulk at warehouse clubs like Costco and Bjs is advised to get the best quality at the lowest price per unit.

3 — Shampoo and beauty products

Yes, you may find VO5 and other brands very cheap, but are they worth it?

Opinions seem to be mixed on dollar store shampoo and beauty products. Some skeptical buyers don’t think these products are the same as the full-price versions sold elsewhere.

Also, many dollar stores have small bottles compared to what you get elsewhere, so you don’t pay much but don’t get much in return.

You can find a better value by buying beauty products elsewhere, taking advantage of coupons and offers.

4-Tools

If you don’t plan to use a tool much, the low-quality options that you will likely find at a dollar store may solve a problem for you. But don’t expect the tools to last long.

The best option is to buy quality tools; Look for reputable brands and make sure you can return them if they are faulty.

If you want to save money without sacrificing quality, consider buying used tools.

5-Cables and other electrical devices

Dollar stores don’t have a great track record for quality control when it comes to cables and electronics, according to MoneyTalks.

As early as 1999, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission warned about defective, low-priced, China-made extension cords and surge protectors sold at discount stores and small retailers.

6-. Batteries

In a pinch, dollar store batteries solve a problem, but don’t expect them to perform like brand name ones.

Rhett Allain, an associate professor of physics at Southeastern Louisiana University, tested Dollar General batteries against Duracell and Energizer products in 2012 and found that the Dollar store batteries contained significantly less power and their voltage dropped rapidly. It is something that you will have checked for yourself if you have acquired them there.

7-Canned and boxed foods

Most dollar stores offer a selection of canned, boxed, and bagged foods from many brands, and some stores may have a grocery section complete with meat and produce.

The reality is that many times you can find many of these items for sale in your supermarket for less money. In particular, supercenters like Walmart appear to be winning the price war on canned and boxed foods.

8. Kitchen knives

Dollar store knives can be flimsy and dull. In other words, they pose a safety risk when you’re trying to cut food and not your fingers.

