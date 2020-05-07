There are many types of soccer player. Some are faithful to their home club, others find a place where they feel comfortable and do not move, and the rest are globetrotters, each year in a different club. Except for the first, they all move money in the transfer market, although the second group usually takes some rest … but then they pay millions to move them from their place.

These are the players who have moved the most money in the transfer market:

8. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – € 169.1 million

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been moved by several of the best clubs in the world. Those movements have meant a transfer of millions of euros from one city to another.

Malmo – Ajax: 7.8M.

Ajax – Juventus: 16M.

Juventus – Inter: 28.8M.

Inter – Barcelona: 69.5M.

Barcelona – Milan: 6M.

Barcelona – Milan: 24M.

Milan – PSG: 21M.

7. Philippe Coutinho – 170.3 million euros

Philippe Coutihno has not moved too much money from one place to another, but Barcelona paid a very large amount for Barcelona and has placed him at the top.

Vasco da Gama – Inter: 3.8M.

Inter – Liverpool: 13M.

Liverpool – Barcelona: 145M.

Barcelona – Bayern: 8.5M.

6. Antoine Griezmann – € 174 million

The Griezmann case is similar to Coutinho’s. The Frenchman has only been in three clubs throughout his career, but the Catalans made a very large outlay.

Real Sociedad – At. Madrid: 54M.

At. Madrid – Barcelona: 120M.

5. Ángel Di María – 179 million euros

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A – UEFA Champions League

Di María has starred in several postin signings. After leaving Real Madrid, he did not feel comfortable until now, who has settled at Paris Saint Germain.

Rosario – Benfica: 8M.

Benfica – Real Madrid: 33M.

Real Madrid – Manchester United: 75M.

Manchester United – PSG: 63M.

4. Álvaro Morata – 179 million euros

Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Álvaro Morata, since his departure from Real Madrid, has had a few busy years in which he has left from one place to another.

Real Madrid – Juventus: 20M.

Juventus – Real Madrid: 30M.

Real Madrid – Chelsea: 66M.

Chelsea – At. Madrid: 7M.

Chelsea – At. Madrid: 56M.

3. Romelu Lukaku – € 203.56 million

SS Lazio v FC Internazionale – Serie A

We cannot affirm that Romelu Lukaku has become the player he promised to be, but he has moved money as if he were.

Anderlecht – Chelsea: 15M.

Chelsea – Everton: 3.5M.

Chelsea – Everton: 35.36M.

Everton – Manchester United: 84.7M.

Manchester United – Inter: 65M.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – 230 million euros

Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus – UEFA Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo is a footballer to settle. He did it with Manchester United and with Real Madrid. However, its level exudes millionaire transfers.

Sporting CP – Manchester United: 19M.

Manchester United – Real Madrid: 94M.

Real Madrid – Juventus: 117M.

1. Neymar – 310.2 million euros

Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Neymar is the protagonist of all the transfer markets, however, the footballer has only changed teams twice.

Santos – Barcelona: 88.2M.

Barcelona – PSG: 222M.