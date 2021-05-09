The 8 differences with the novel

We review the main differences between the novel by Leigh bardugo and the Netflix series, ‘Shadow and bone‘. Everything we know about the second season of ‘Shadow and Bone’. 10 series similar to ‘Shadow and bone’ to watch later.

‘Shadow and bone‘, the novel by Leigh bardugo, has changed a lot in its jump to Netflix. And, in general, it has been for the better. The series is not so much an adaptation of the Israeli author’s first novel as a mix of their stories within the ‘Grishaverse’, comprising his first trilogy and also the two ‘Six of Crows’ books. Thus, much has changed in the characters that appear, the stories that are told and the perspective from which we see everything that happens.

Created by Eric Heisserer, the series follows Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a young orphan cartographer, clearly in love with her childhood friend, who discovers that there is something about her that she did not know. A power, a magic, that could change this world divided by an impenetrable shadow, known as ‘The Fold’, in which monsters live. As fans of Bardugo’s novels will have noticed, the story we see on the streaming platform is quite different from what they will remember on paper. These are the 8 main differences between the novel and the series.

Alina wasn’t half Shu in the books

One of the characteristics that marks the Alina of the Netflix series is its Shu part, a term with which they refer to the people of the Shu Han country, based in Mongolia and China. However, In the books, the character is described as a white girl with brown hair. It is a noticeable change that affects much of what we have seen in the series, from the racism with which many treat her to the mysterious origin of her parents. Heisserer explained it like this in Collider: “I think it was part of the reason that Leigh and I were so excited to make Alina, the main character, half Shu, because then we were already debuting with something that was different from the books. We liked the idea that the way he creates that bond with Mal is that they are both mixed race., and that opened a different space for us in adaptation “.

The appearance of the Ravens

Fans of the books will have been surprised by the incorporation of the group of secondary characters known as Los Cuervos, that is, Inej (Amita suman), Kaz (Freddy carter) and Jesper (Kit young). And it is that they do not appear at all in the literary trilogy of ‘Shadow and bone’, but in the two subsequent novels entitled ‘Six of Crows’. As the creators of the series explained, they invented a prequel of the group to temporarily fit his story with that of Alina, Mal and company. With the approval of Bardugo, of course. “We couldn’t put the plot of these two books together,” Bardugo explained in Vanity Fair, “it raises too many questions if you put all these characters and all these antagonists in the same space. We felt like the characters spoke for themselves. I hope we have another one. season. I hope we get a chance to touch on some of the things that are explored in ‘Six of Crows’. But we had to write the season for it to function as an intact story. ”

Nina and Matthias didn’t show up so soon either

As with the Ravens, the story of Nina (Danielle galligan) and Matthias (Calahan akogman) also did not reach the ‘Grishaverse’ until the book ‘Six of Crows’, but has been mixed with ‘Shadow and bone’ to introduce the characters to the public as soon as possible. How they meet, how they enter into an unexpected relationship and share a trip despite their differences and prejudices is something that We read as ‘flashbacks’ in the ‘Six of Crows’ books, but that the Netflix series has turned into ‘present’ events to show it in parallel to the story of Alina and Mal.

Arken Visser, a new character

While there are characters that have been moved or introduced ahead of time with respect to what happens in books, there are others that have never existed in the history written by Bardugo. This is the case of Arken Visser (Howard Charles), known as ‘The Conductor’, and which has been created in the series to link the stories of Alina and the Ravens, which originally, as we have pointed out, belonged to two different books. Visser is the one who helps Kaz and company to cross the horrors of ‘The Fold’ on board a train, but everything that happens after (we do not specify for not incurring spoilers) has been created exclusively for the adaptation.

Kirigan’s past

There is no doubt that Kirigan (Ben barnes) is the most mysterious character in ‘Shadow and Bone’. But as the season progresses we learn a little more about his past, which is not explained much in Bardugo’s book. Yes it spread more in a story titled ‘The Demon in the Wood’, where the character’s youth is explored and how she came to be the dreaded Shadow Controller Grisha we come across on Netflix. However, for practical production reasons, Heisserer and Bardugo decided not to directly adapt this story, and to create a more tragic and romantic version in which the ‘Darkling’ explodes because the soldiers kill his lover.

The plot of the Civil War and General Zlatan

As if there were not enough politics in ‘Shadow and Bone’, the creators devised a narrative line that did not appear in the books, and that has to do with an ongoing Civil War, the power ambitions of a general named Zlatan (Tom Weston-Jones) and his defense of the independence of the western Ravka region. That was another story created specifically for the series and it served a few purposes. Like Arken, helps develop the world and underlines how close Ravka’s kingdom is to collapse.

Bad improves a lot in the series

If Heisserer was clear about something, it was that Mal (Archie renaux) needed a good refresher. In the books, he’s a pretty passive character, in part because the first ‘Shadow and Bone’ book is told from Alina’s perspective and very deep in thought. And not only that: Mal goes from bitter and resentful with Alina, who thinks that he is turning into someone different that he does not like, and has a lot of nasty fighting and drunken moments. In the series, Mal has much more presence and entity, his feelings and his pain are also on the table, and of course he supports Alina’s decisions and path much more. “We wanted to make sure it had a real emotional impact, not just with Alina, but with the audience.”Heisserer claimed in Vanity Fair. “I did not expect Eric and his writers to develop the story in such a beautiful way,” added Bardugo regarding the development of Mal and especially the interpretation of Renaux.

How Alina and Kirigan connect with the deer

One of the most shocking details of ‘Shadow and Bone’ is how the deer, which is a magical amplifier, connects Alina and Kirigan: once dead, its antlers are inserted inside the clavicle of the young woman, while the Darkling introduces another part of the animal in the palm of his hand. Thus, he can control Alina’s luminous powers. This pure ‘body horror’ was not so disturbing in the books, where it was enough to use the antlers of the deer to create a necklace and put it around the neck of the protagonist. By creating a more physical connection, the Netflix series achieves a very different and more disturbing effect. Thus, in addition, change the way this connection is broken, which in the books is an internal realization of Alina and, in the series, it is a spectacular moment.

