The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expresses the monetary value of the production of goods and services of final demand of a country or region during a determined period, normally one year or quarterly.

Thus, for example, for a country to pay its commitments, its GDP ratio must grow at a certain rate during that period so that its economy was not compromised.

Currently, the Argentine GDP in 2019 reached 477,743 million dollars, and as El Cronista explained, by 2020 ECLAC predicts that Argentine GDP will fall 1.3%.

However, to take into account the exponential advance that companies experienced from the technology sector, just check the expected income for this year.

In that sense, By combining the expected earnings of just 8 companies in this market for this year, the Argentine GDP is comfortably exceeded.

What are these companies and what do they do?

The e-commerce giant Amazon appears at the top of the ranking of companies that would generate the most profit in 2020, with $ 333.8 billion.

At second place from the table appears the American tech maker Apple, with expected income from $ 284.9 billion.

The podium is completed with the American giant Google, who would win this year $ 190.9 billion.

At fourth place, the giant microsoft, with expected income from $ 142.4 billion.

The list is completed by the social network Facebook, with $ 85.7 billion; the disney entertainment company, with $ 81.3 billion; and the autonomous vehicle manufacturer Tesla, with $ 32.5 billion.

The content signing via Netflix streaming, meanwhile, closes the list with earnings expected by $ 24.4 billion.

According to a journalist’s tweet Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman), the sum of the income expected by all these companies amounts to $ 1.2 trillion.