the 8 bloodiest scenes in the movie

“Are you finished yet? Because I don’t give a shit what you know or don’t know … I’m going to torture you anyway.” If you recognize these words that Mr. Rubio (Michael Madsen) says to a rookie cop that he has gagged and bound in a lost warehouse in Los Angeles, while the first chords of Stuck in the middle with you by Stealers Wheel are playing, you you are also one of us. And if not, you have two options to make yourself smart: one, brood on the tarantinopedia as if you were examining yourself tomorrow or two, pay attention to the 8 bloodiest and wildest scenes from Reservoir Dogs that we have rescued because we, like this whole gang We are also good at doing dirty work.

This is not the first time that the directorial debut of the director who left a video store to film, with 28 years and a very low budget, which today is considered one of the ten best robbery films of all time, has been re-released in Spain. despite the fact that the theft in question is never seen. Reservoir Dogs returned to theaters four years ago for his 25th birthday and showed at the box office that he was still in top form even if he died in it until the prompter. The formula for his success?: Quick and brilliant dialogues about popular culture, absurd and hilarious scenes that end up being shot, sequences of extreme cruelty watered by liters and liters of blood, a fine dissection of characters that Tarantino handles with a psychologist’s scalpel , constant comings and goings of the script and all this in perfect balance while the best of the 70s sounds. Normal that for many it is the best film of American independent cinema.

They say that Tarantino (Knoxville, Tennessee, 1963) wrote the script in three weeks inspired by a single phrase from Stanley Kubrick’s Perfect Heist: “I’m going to leave you that pretty face that you have turned into hamburger mince.” They also say that this sketch was full of spelling mistakes and sheets pasted over, but that when it came into the hands of Harvey Keitel, because it was passed to him by the wife of the producer’s acting teacher whom Tarantino had convinced, Lawrence Bender, the project He grew up to one of the greats: the now reviled Harvey Weinstein. With him, he reached a budget of 1.6 million euros to shoot his first film, but at the same time he ran into another problem once the film was filmed: if he wanted to reach the general public, he had to eliminate the most brutal scene with the famous cut of ear that everyone remembers today. Luckily Tarantino, in addition to talent, is a stubborn guy.

Tarantino filmed in 35 days in the city of Los Angeles and without permits. For this reason, the scene in which Mr. Rosa (Steve Buscemi) pulls a female driver by the neck out of the car window in the middle of the street had to be filmed with the traffic lights open waiting for the ideal moment. He had so little money that the actors brought their clothes from home, all but those black suits so recognizable today that were obtained by a stylist friend. The white Cadillac Deville that Mr. Rubio uses was owned by Madsen himself and the warehouse where much of the tape was shot, a former morgue where some coffins were still scattered about. In fact, the car in which Mr. Rubio appears seated in one of the scenes is a hearse of that company.

In case you have not seen it yet, we do not want to give many details of the protagonists, which are Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), Mr. White (Harvey Keitel), Mr. Blue (Edward Bunker), Mr. Brown (Quentin Tarantino), Mr. Rubio (Michael Madsen) and Mr. Rosa (Buscemi), but I did tell you that Tarantino, when he wrote the script, kept Mr. Rosa’s, the one who never tips, but Buscemi did such an outstanding casting that in the end Quentin bowed his head and settled for the role of Mr. Brown. “Mr. Brown? That sounds like Mr. Shit,” his character says when kingpin Joe Cabot (Lawrence Tierney) is handing out nicknames so that unknown gang members remain anonymous. And he not knowing then that his film debut in brown was not going to have anything. It triumphed at Sundance, in Toronto, in Sitges and 29 years later there it is still one of the best valued cult films.

1 The most sadistic scene

No one with such humor, grace and rhythm has carried out torture of such caliber as the psychopath Mr. Rubio (Michael Madsen). So anyone is left.

2 The most righteous scene

Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), who dies by squirting, but literally, during the 99 minutes that the movie lasts (except for the flashbacks) catches his breath to finish off the sadistic Mr. Rubio (Michael Madsen).

3 The most dizzying scene

Mr. Rosa (Steve Buscemi), the smart one who flees with the diamonds, gets it by stealing a car that is driving on the street, pulling the driver by the neck out the window. Not even the magician Houdini did it that fast.

4 the coldest scene

Mr. Blanco (Harvey Keitel), the veteran robbery professional, does not flinch by gunning two cops who he blows dry. Now we understand it, because next to the pipe he always carries the comb.

5 The most harrowing scene

Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), alias ‘Me Muero a Chorros’, stars in the big shot of the film. With this colorful scene the film starts.

6 The most jinx scene

This is how Mr. Orange (Tim Roth) begins his countdown, choosing a bad day to steal a car from an armed driver.

7 The mythical scene of the pistols

Tension on all sides provokes this scene starring Mr. White (Harvey Keitel), the bosses of the shed Eddie Cabot (Chris Penn) and his father Joe Cabot (Lawrence Tierney) and the dying Mr. Orange (Tim Roth). Yes, this one still holds.

8 The Death Embrace Scene

The embrace of death. That’s how we titled the last bloody scene, in which Mr. Blanco (Harvey Keitel) and Mr. Orange (Tim Roth) hug after having fought over a watermelon gazpacho… Just kidding, but it seems like it.

