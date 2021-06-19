The 8 best superhero movie OSTs

What are the best original soundtracks (OST) in superhero movies? This is our ranking of the 8 most achieved and worked!

Today we come to talk about Superhero movie soundtracks (OST). The music behind the hits of the genre we like the most in the film industry. How to transfer the epicity of cartoons to the audiovisual world? Not just with a good story, great actors, and decent production designs. No. Also with music. The great friend of the heroic and the epic.

This is our top 8 of the best OSTs of superhero movies!

8. The Avengers (Joss Whedon, 2012)

Alan Silvestri marked the path of Marvel studios and from Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with one of the most important movies in the history of superhero movies. Yes ‘The Avengers‘ from Joss Whedon the genre transcended, Silvestri’s music too.

7. X-Men 2 (Bryan Singer, 2003)

Even if Michael Kamen did extraordinarily well in ‘X Men‘, It was John ottman the one who took the cat to the water with the second part. Extraordinarily recognizable. And one of the most classic of superhero movies.

6. The Incredibles (Brad Bird, 2004)

Although it is not mentioned much by fans of superhero movies, probably ‘The Incredibles‘is one of the best films of this genre that the industry has given us. But of course, it is animation. And it seems that animation does not count for everyone … A shame. Of course, if the film is a show in the matter … The OST of Michael Giacchino not far behind!

5. Spider-Man (Sam Raimi, 2002)

Very in the style of ‘Batman’ (Tim Burton, 1989). But Danny Elfman He also managed to capture the essence of Spider-Man in the first film of the trilogy of ‘Spider-man‘ from Sam Raimi.

4. Superman (Richard Donner, 1978)

Probably, many of the readers will consider this soundtrack of the ‘Superman‘ from Richard Donner as the best of all time in superhero movies. It is John Williams. They are always big words. It has really been very difficult to determine the ranking of these first three. Because all three have marked the history of the genre forever.

3. Batman (Tim Burton, 1989)

If someone showed fortitude and wisdom when composing the musical background of the ‘Batman‘ from Tim Burton, that was Danny Elfman. The credits of the first film of the Dark Knight They are part of the history of superhero movies. Unforgettable, of course!

2. The Dark Knight (Christopher Nolan, 2008)

Great job Hans zimmer Y James Newton Howard for the second part of the trilogy of Christopher Nolan. Maintaining the level of the first, they develop an extraordinarily complex musical sequel with tremendously recurring psychopathic touches with each appearance of the Heath Ledger’s Joker. Noteworthy, just like the movie.

1. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

For the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice soundtrack, Zack Snyder featured Hans Zimmer, an obvious choice after his great work on Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, and his experience on other superhero film soundtracks. as well as with DJ and producer Junkie XL. It was released on March 18, 2016 by WaterTower Music. Many may be divided on whether or not Batman v Superman was a great movie, but as for the soundtrack, we can agree that it is certainly an incredible piece of work worth listening to over and over again.