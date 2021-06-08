The 8 best series of journalists and news from Netflix and HBO

If you are willing to find the truth, you should take a look at this list of series.

The classic journalism, that one that implied going out to the street in search of the news, is practically dead. Do not get me wrong. The work of the real journalists are necessary in our society, as is sometimes another of the elements of the corruption that prevails in our society, being exposed to governments and large corporations, releasing news for their benefit. How to know the secrets of true journalism is available to very few, we want to offer our list of series about journalism, available in Netflix Y HBO, to be able to be a little wiser from now on, as we already did with the recommendations around the best Netflix educational series.

Whether you value the documentary genre, which on this occasion is perfect to talk about the means of communication itself, as if you prefer to approach this profession from a fictitious point of view, we have big recommendations to do to you.

Newspapers, news and media on our list

Whether you enjoy quality dramas, as would be the case of The Newsroom, or if you prefer to go directly to the news from the hand of the person who narrates them, on the Internet and new journalism, we recommend that you take a look at this series list, available in Netflix Y HBO, which we have prepared for you.

The Paper

Under the original title of I did not come, Croatian translation of The Paper, comes this balkan drama, which will present us the city of Rijeka and the newspaper with the most circulation, the Novine. The editor and journalist life most important of the publication will be seen mixed with corruption, as one of the most important tycoons of the country, and that you have construction companies in your possession, will want purchase the newspaper for your personal use. Sometimes compared to The Wire, this series will not let you down.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Episodes available: 23 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

The Newsroom

If the thing is about dramas, I think that ending this list of recommendations with this series is doing it in style. On this occasion, with the figure of Jeff daniels at the forefront, the complicated work of the media, much more in a country like USA, and how different events are dealt with, looking for the truth, even if it is, on many occasions, at the cost of one’s personal life of the protagonists of the story. Aaron Sorkin, one of Hollywood’s most reputable screenwriters, is the head and mastermind behind this draft.

Year: 2012 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 25 Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Internet and the new journalism

Given the Internet has come to stay, and from this a few decades ago in time, we must adapt to the times And that implies using the global connection to tell stories that until now did not reach all parts of the world. Within the series we will follow in the footsteps of the editors of the digital media Buzzfeed in his tireless work of investigation, either in more mundane matters such as electric scooters or sex robots, up to most important topics, as could be the fake news.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 20 Approximate duration: 15 minutes

Shot in the dark

The work of reporters or cameras, when they are in charge of transmitting the news in rigorous direct, is complicated and this is one of the central points of this television series, close to the classic reality show, which will put us in the shoes of three journalists, rivals between them, that they long to find the news, however crude it may seem, before anyone else. During their work shifts, we can meet, face to face, with creepy traffic accidents, policemen and crime scenes or even the death of a partner professional.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 8 Approximate Duration: 35 minutes

Axios

If you thought you had seen it all in informative, Programs of news or from present, I think the proposal of Axios will surprise you, not only because of their approach to certain issues, some of them quite controversial, but because they have used a successful streaming platform such as HBO, in order to launch your own product, since they are a 21st century media. Throughout its four seasons, as of the writing of the article, we will be able to know a little more about Donald J. Trump, the world of e-sports or, for example, the verdict in the trial of Harvey weinstein.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 41 Approximate duration: 30 minutes

Stay tuned!

We travel to Japan, in a series that is based on a sleeve of the same title, and we know the adventures of Hanako Yukimaru, a new HHTV journalist who will not stop screw up wherever he goes, although problems do not splash him her, but it will be her companions who bear the consequences of his funny acts. If you want one original series, available in Netflix, I don’t think you can find any better.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 5Approximate duration: 45 minutes

In the eye of the hurricane

What Internet have a devastating power in today’s society, whether we talk about platforms on-line, social media or forums, is something that should not surprise anyone. In this case, we will have the opportunity to follow the investigation that started Cullen Hoback, production director, and know who is hiding behind the mysterious initial of Q, the character who started a silent online revolution in the United States and that ended, among other consequences, with the famous assault on Congress.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 6 Approximate duration: 55 minutes

Tijuana

We end this list of recommendations with a series available on Netflix and what part of murder of Eugenio Robles, the favorite candidate for governor. A Mexican publication, called Tijuana fountain, you will fully enter the investigation of this murky matter, risking his life to prove the causes that led to this terrible murder. If you like the mix between political, police and investigative thrillerWe highly recommend that you take a look at Tijuana.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 11Approximate duration: 40 minutes

