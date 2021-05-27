the 8 best series from China

If you think that the Asian country does not have quality to offer, wait to see the list of series that we have prepared.

In spite of the opening of borders, every day more, of chinese government With the rest of western countries, it is still difficult to enjoy content from the ancient Asian country, unless you dedicate yourself to browsing web pages of doubtful legality. However, not for being less known, his movie theater, in addition to their series television, they stop having charm, as is the case with other neighboring countries, such as Japan, about which we have already talked to you in this list of recommendations. Now, it is the turn of the Chinese fiction on Netflix.

The offer on Netflix from the Asian country it is not too extensiveWestern productions already take care of it, but if you leave us a few minutes of your time, we are convinced that we will make you curious by chinese series from the red platform.

Crime, fantasy and drama as exponents of Chinese productions on Netflix

Whether you enjoy with criminal investigations, as could be the case with Nowhere man, or if you fancy embarking on mind-blowing adventures with demons as protagonists, in Punisher of demons, we have the perfect series, available in Netflix, for you.

Nowhere man

The underworld, that strange place that the world of cinema and television adore for the amount of human pain and misery that they are able to bear, are one of the protagonists fundamental of this television series, where we will enter fully into the vision of two conspiracies, separated by 10 years apart, that directly concern an acquaintance member of a criminal organization, which must find a way to escape from jail, if you want save a loved one.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Demon punisher

Despite the fact that the title of the series already offers us some clue about what we can find at the beginning of its viewing, it would be necessary to explain the premise fundamental on which part is fantastic story, with film tinges from terror. A man, possibly the reincarnation of a godhumble and worker in a bakery, he dedicates himself at night to hunt down fearsome demons. However, you will also have to deal with a amnesic woman, its millennial love, so that she finds a way to love him.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 20Approximate duration: 70 minutes

Detention

The teen series in high schools They are not exclusive to western countries, as you will see when you know the argument of this television series, available in Netflix. A young student witnesses a terrible accident in an empty building and it will be from then on when his life of a considerable turnaround, beginning to notice strange presences around him and discovering haunting secrets about the institute he attends every day.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Chosen

I think we will all agree, although there is nothing written about tastes, that when we read a surprising argument About a movie or television series, the work acquires immediate interest, if only to satisfy our curiosity. This could be the case, since we are facing a series that proposes us to get into the skin of a surgeon, and father of a family, who receives a mysterious package at home, being able lose everything you own if you do not participate in a macabre game of the cat and the mouse.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 3 Approximate duration: 70 minutes

Ice fantasy

Almost in soap opera format, for the number of episodes available in its only season, this television series drinks from Chinese myths and legends to offer us a story of two brothers, one belonging to the Ice tribe, while the other belongs to the Ice tribe, which they must put to test your courage and loyalty, if you want stop the advance of evil and have a slim chance of overthrowing him once and for all.

Year: 2016Seasons: 1Episodes available: 62Approximate duration: 40 minutes

The Victims’ game

The most heinous crimes and murders they do not know borders. If you want to delve into this television series, which has a scheduled second season back in the year 2022, you should know that his argument centers on a forensic investigator, afflicted with the famous Asperger syndrome, who will discover the relationship between his daughter and some mysterious murders and how he will have to risk everything he knows to find the resolution of these crimes.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Flavorful origins

Is it true that they say that an Andro4All series recommendations article is not perfect if it does not include some mention of culinary works? It’s true. And it is that the world of flavors, smells and tastings It is so broad that any production of this type intoxicates our soul. On this occasion, we will dive into delicious cooking traditions of the Asian country, and we will explore china hand in hand with people who dedicate their lives to the culinary art.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 40 Approximate duration: 10 minutes

Meteor garden

We finalize this list of recommendations from series from China, available in Netflix, with a great taste in the mouth, the one that emerges from the Romantic stories, in telenovela format, and that, in this case, tells us about a 18 year old that starts in their university studies, where you will meet, in addition to a group of most unique friends, the love How long I had been waiting

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 49 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

