the 8 best series based on books

If you want to see if audiovisual fiction beats the novel, we leave you our list of recommendations.

The expression the one who prays that the books are usually superior, as for the immersion in history above all, that the movies or series homonyms, could stay behind in this article. I know that reading is an activity that we are losing to the unstoppable advancement of streaming platforms, but is that reality leads us to surrender to the series, in this case of Netflix, which bombard us with mind blowing stories, spectacular actors and actresses Y soundtracks dreamlike. Close that book and let yourself be seduced by these series, in a similar way to the recommendations we made, for example, about The Bridgertons.

We trust that our criteria are ideal so that you can discover sensational works, based on books that have been very successful around the world, and for this we wanted to bring you stories of crimes, jails of women, historical accounts, thematic Teen or fantasy, always hand in hand Netflix.

Close the book and enjoy the interpreted version of it in our selection

If you were looking for the adaptation of fantastic novels, as would be the case of The Witcher, or you are more historical dramas, with the spectacular Los Bridgertons, here we offer you the best adaptations of books available in Netflix.

Alias ​​Grace The Bridgertons A Place to Dream For Thirteen Reasons The Sinner The Witcher Shadow Hunters: The Mortal Instruments Orange is the new black

Alias ​​Grace

We are facing a period miniseriesThis time set in the 19th century and based on the true story of Grace Marks, novel by Margaret Atwood and shaping the story with the odd fictional character, but always trying to be faithful to gruesome story of servants and lovers. Alias ​​Grace tells the story of a Danish immigrant who is convicted in Canada for the murder of their boss. Grace, a young maid, says remember nothing of the crime, will he be able to prove his innocence?

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 6 Approximate duration: 45 minutes

The Bridgertons

One of the series what else success have had across the planet recently, at least at the time we are writing this article, it is also one of the romantic dramas most interesting and irreverent we have come across. In case you don’t know the story, based on the Julia Quinn novels, we will fully enter the aristocracy of London of Regency period and we will meet young people who are fully involved in the game of arranged marriages, with a high dose of sensuality In each chapter.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 60 minutes

A place to dream

Mel, a nurse settled in The Angels, leaves the city to relocate to a remote town north of California, Virgin River, which is the original title of the series, and help local doctor, which at first will not see fit to relate to the protagonist. Little by little, Mel will go making a hole in the small community of the town, although ghosts from his pastmysterious at times, they will never stop stalk her. This series of Netflix It is based on the famous novels of Robyn Carr.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Episodes available: 20 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

For thirteen reasons

The series, based on the novel from Jay asher, which marked millions of viewers, both for the argument central, as in the way in which he approached such a sensitive and little discussed topic, such as the suicides, is our last recommendation. In its first season, we will follow Clay jensen, a teenager who discover the sound tapes that his friend, recently deceased, has left him and where he explains the reasons that led him to get out of the way, alluding to both students, teachers and their inner circle, in such a story heartbreaking as something exaggerated for the taste of the morbid viewers.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 49 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

The Sinner

Another one of those anthological series, based on the novel homonymous of Petra Hammesfahr, that address different arguments throughout their seasons, but that belong to the same universe, is The Sinner. Nominated in several categories to the Golden Globes, the series follows a policeman, Harry Ambrose, which begins investigating a terrible murder, by a mother, on public and without, in appearance, the victim and the executioner no kind of relationship.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 24 Approximate duration: 45 minutes

The witcher

Based on the hit series of novels from Andrzej Sapkowski, previously adapted to the video game, The Witcher tells the adventures of the sorcerer Geralt of Rivia, dedicated to hunting mutant monsters in a world full of fantasy. This is one of the best recent Netflix series, clearly inspired by the phenomenon of Game of Thrones, and that will make the fans jump for joy, there are also fans, of the most recent Superman, Henry cavill. If you like medieval stories of witchcraft and magical powers, here you will find something different.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Shadow Hunters: The Mortal Instruments

We are facing another of those works that makes the leap from the youth literature, named in the novel saga as Shadowhunters and written by the Cassandra clare, and there are already a few in this beginning of the century, it is the series that we talk about next and that places us in the life of a teenager called Clary fry, that the day of his birthday discover what is hidden behind the world that not all people can see and what it holds angels, demons and others monsters those who must fight.

Year: 2016Seasons: 4Episodes available: 55Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Orange is the new black

If we talk about veracity and exposition of a real situation, although sweetened with the dramatic tone necessary, Orange is the new black is the perfect series on a true story told directly and without additives. If you want to know what a women’s prison, through the memory of one of them, this work is essential. The North American series, available in Netflix, is based on the novel homonymous written by Piper kerman, the protagonist of the real story.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 7 Episodes available: 91 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Related topics: Netflix

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all