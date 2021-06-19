The 8 best Netflix car series: motorsports, racing and more

When it comes to motoring issues, cars are one of the most iconic vehicles in our culture.

Paul Hollywood: Traveling Europe

There has been a trend, for decades now, to use the road trips as one more way to promote the motorsport genre, both in movies, series or documentaries, and this title is one of the best examples that we have been able to find on Netflix. On this occasion, we will follow the track to Paul Hollywood, an English cook and television host, who, thanks to his passion for cars, will invite us to follow him for some European countries, specifically through Italy, Germany and France.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 3 Average duration: 60 minutes

Fastest Car

What do you think would happen if you face your utility, yes, the one you have parked on the street, next to the bakery, with a luxury supercar? It might seem that the result would be too uneven, but this Serie television, which offers us Netflix, wants to put us in the shoes of some crazy of the steering wheel, what they will modify their cars to try to get a chance at one race in front of dream vehicles.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Chapters: 15Average duration: 40 minutes

From junkyard to glory

We show you one TV series, in this case in documentary mode and with two seasons available on the red platform, Netflix, which will take you to the Gotham garage, where a team of experts mechanics will show you how it is possible to resurrect old decrepit cars to turn them into beautiful asphalt machines.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 16 Average duration: 40 minutes

Rust Valley Restores

Mike hall it’s a American classic car collector, one of those whose size is the same as an aircraft carrier. Together with his son Connor and his friend Avery Shoaf, this curious character, along with his fellow travelers, will do the impossible to find the biggest scraps of each state and give them back their glory, years ago lost in rubble and rust. Classic brands like Dodge, Buick or Chevy they will be the true protagonists of the Netflix show.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 20 Average duration: 40 minutes

Hyperdrive

If you thought that Formula 1, which I will tell you about in a little while, was the World’s Most Spectacular Car Competition, wait to unravel the secrets it hides Hyperdrive. With modified vehicles down to the smallest detail and circuits where neon lights and the more varied obstacles are the hallmark, you will not want to stop watching, one after another, all the chapters of his First season.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Chapters: 10Average duration: 45 minutes

Formula 1: The thrill of a Grand Prix

If you are a tremendous amateur to most popular car competition around the world, where pilots from different countries and legendary teams seek to be crowned the fastest on earth, you should give this a chance Serie television, available on Netflix, which will explore the secrets decade f1 race, from the hand of pilots, representatives and owners of the teams.

Year: 2019Seasons: 3Chapters: 30Average duration: 40 minutes

Road rescue

We vary the course a little, although we do not ignore motor vehicles, to tell you stories of operators, experts and novices, from rescue vehicles, who work to ensure the safety of the drivers of the freeways of southern Ontario, in Canada, where the weather conditions play a fundamental role when dealing with extreme situations.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 19 Average duration: 45 minutes

West Coast Customs

One of the car modification programs most popular in the United States, and of great popularity in other countries of the world, reaches up to Netflix to show us how personalization, customization that modern four-wheelers would say, can become an art, counting on the appearance of famous characters and of legend cars. West Coast Customs is synonymous with luxury cars little discreet, partnerships with companies for the creation of ads on wheels and above all, Too much fun in the process.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 6 Episodes: 58 Average duration: 40 minutes

