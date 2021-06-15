The 8 best Netflix and HBO war series

If you like the war genre, we have great productions for you to enjoy.

We are full of contradictions, that’s one of our weak points, and finding that we hate violence, but what we love enjoy it in fiction It is common. The war movies and series are one of the most entertaining subgenres for a large part of the audience of streaming content platforms, as would be the case of Netflix or HBO, and that is why we want to offer you our selection of war and epic confrontations, as we already recommend spy series on Netflix, in line with the war and its subterfuges.

So you should be prepared to face military equipment perfectly trained, modern combat techniques, wars what happened centuries ago and some other series that includes some of the best battles ever filmed on television.

We run straight towards the enemy with this list of war series

Whether you enjoy more classic wars, as could be the case with Knighfall, as if you prefer the modern combat, in the interesting Age of Tanks, we have the perfect war series for you, available in Netflix Y HBO.

Medal of Honor

We started our foray into history most recent with a documentary series, available in Netflix, and that will lead us to meet characters of the most varied, which, however, are related to military feats that have already been marked in the war books. This inspiring tribute true stories of members of the United States Army has a great production and will make us enjoy curious interventions in countries such as Korea, Italy or Afghanistan, being its heroes and protagonists deserving of Medals of Honor.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 8 Approximate Duration: 60 minutes

The Liberator

Perhaps, if you are not too fanatic or fanatic of the war genre, you have never heard of this television series, but I am sure that only take a look at the trailer and you will surprise the production which the team has counted on in order to shape a story of a group of brave American soldiers, which managed to carve out a niche in the history of the Second World War, becoming bastions of freedom. By the way, this series of Netflix it is based on real facts.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 4Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Knighfall

The old history, at least centuries back in time, is usually one of the best ways to encourage the creativity of scriptwriters half the world, since most countries have stories to tell about their ancestors at their disposal. On this occasion, we will have to travel back in time, to the time of the Crusades, to know what happened to the Knights Templar, that after the Fall of Acre they lost the Holy Land and the Holy Grail. Years later they reappear in paris with the mission of recovering the chalice of christ.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Episodes available: 18 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Troy: The Fall of a City

It is possible that the history of the city of Troy and his drop is one of the most repeated and commented on throughout the genre of war, as much in the cinema, as in the television or in literature, but for that reason it is not worth reviewing it again. On this occasion, under the umbrella of Netflix, we find a television series where we will witness a love story mixed with Ancient gods Y epic wars. Paris, a pastor, will learn a secret from his past concerning his True identity and will end up falling in love with Helen of Sparta, this being the starting point of the well-known Trojan war.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 8 Approximate Duration: 60 minutes

The age of tanks

The war has many protagonists, both direct and indirect, but something that never changes is that the human being usually uses different types of machines Y weapons to fight their supposed enemies. On this occasion, leaving the horses aside and approaching one of the preferred vehicles by generals from all over the world, we bring you a documentary series where the history of tanks, those iron machines capable of traversing inhospitable terrain and bombarding with unusual ease, in the modern era and how they have changed the geopolitical configuration of the world from the First World War.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 4 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Black crows

If you were looking for one war series different and different from the usual In this genre, we believe we have found one of those rarities that few can say they have seen. The series, available in Netflix, will show us the day to day of recruits from a terrorist organization, we talk about both men and women, and will offer us in detail hard aspects to witness such as the use of sniper kids, slaves in the 21st century or spies infiltrators, all with the aim of destabilize and punish to the so-called infidels.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 30 Approximate duration: 30 minutes

Rebellion

On this occasion we will not have to move too much, both physically and in time, since the events that are narrated in this TV series, available in Netflix, we are located in the city of Dublin in the year 1916, during the violent Easter uprising. This tragic date, the hard history of our continent, was the beginning of a tense and fired confrontation among the famous british army and the irish revolutionaries. Terrorism camouflaged as rebellion is the main plot of this production.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 2 Episodes available: 10 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

Game of Thrones

Wherever there is a television and an internet connection there will be hundreds, thousands and even millions of people who are already part of the family of worshipers of Westeros. If you like the fantasy, the medieval tales, but that take us to alternative universes where everything is possible, the dragons, the class and nation struggles and, in short, you want to join the club of those who love this series, I will not entertain you anymore and I leave it to your choice when to start enjoying this masterpiece. The wars, by the way, they are countless throughout their eight seasons, with an emphasis on some epic battle of the sixth season, which is already part of the television history.

Year: 2011 Seasons: 8 Episodes available: 73 Approximate duration: 55 minutes

