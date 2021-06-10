The 8 best movies of the 90s from Netflix and HBO

The final decade of the last century left us some great movies, which you can now enjoy on your favorite platforms.

It’s complicated find titles that unite us to all or that, at least, we like them to the majority. Yes it is true that large platforms of streaming content are being made with a wide catalog of cinema, and more and more platforms invite us to watch movies at home, but both Netflix What HBO they are one of the services that export the most cinema to the whole world. On this occasion, since we want the 90s nostalgia invade you a little, we want to offer you our film recommendations, just as we already did with the best Netflix original movies.

If you are willing or willing to let yourself be carried away by stories as mind-blowing as they are epic, that you have the need to return to check titles that you saw at the time, but that you forgot almost completely, or if you want, simply, entertain yourself with the best of the 90s, we have the best movies for you, available at Netflix Y HBO.

Choices that leave their mark on this list of movies recommended for you

Whether you think you are also the chosen one, like Neo in The Matrix, or you want to see how far human goodness can go, in the wonderful Forrest Gump, we have the perfect tape for you.

12 MonkeysForrest GumpChicken 13Princess MononokeSevenTitanicAlien 3Day of the Beast

12 monkeys

Under the baton of Terry gilliam, this work, adored by many and unjustly ignored, offers us a dystopian future, wait for curves to come, where the humanity has perished almost entirely due to the existence of a virus that decimated the world’s population. A mysterious organization, called 12 monkeys, seem to be the ** cause of the disaster ** and will have to be stopped, in an ingenious time travel, with a madman of auction, or perhaps not so much, as the protagonist.

Year: 1995 Genre: science fiction Approximate duration: 129 minutes

Forrest Gump

Impossible not to name this adorable character, which is already part of the history of cinema, and not drop a small tear. With a virtually unbeatable soundtrack, this film offers us a journey together with a unhappy man, in appearance at least, but that won’t let nobody scares him to go, little by little, getting your dreamsWhether running to infinity, playing table tennis or having your own fishing boat in the company of your very best friend Bubba gump, which, by the way, has given its name to a chain of restaurants in the United States.

Year: 1994 Genre: Drama Approximate duration: 143 minutes

Apollo 13

The outer space It has been the motive, since the 1960s, for a multitude of films about human exploits at the top. On this occasion, thanks to a spectacular cast of actors, composed of Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton, we will have a almost unprecedented adventure aboard one of the most mythical ships of all space history and whose multiple problems they were the origin of this incredible story of overcoming.

Year: 1995 Genre: Drama Approximate duration: 139 minutes

Princess mononoke

Hayao Miyazaki is, without a doubt, one of the modern references in animation world and this film, his sixth feature film, is an incredible display of his talent, both to capture complex and special characters, as to count stories that go beyond mere children’s stories. The fight between forest guardians and humans, in the Japan of the Muromachi period, will be the starting point of a story that deserves to enter the Olympus of animated films.

Year: 1997 Genre: animation Approximate duration: 134 minutes

Seven

Under the direction of David Fincher, this film, starring Brad Pitt Y Morgan freeman, tells us about the investigation of several murders with a common point and that is that all of them are related to the seven deadly sins. If the title is almost a masterpiece in its development, wait to see the final moments, because this work has in store for us one of the most spectacular surprises in the history of modern cinema. By the way, it is better to watch the movie with nothing on your stomach, because some of its scenes are quite graphic.

Year: 1995 Genre: Thriller Approximate duration: 126 minutes

Titanic

If we are not facing one of the most ambitious films of his generation, almost like all the cinema that the good of James Cameron, little is missing. This film, Oscar-winning to satiety, and which shows us the last hours of one of the most imposing and luxurious ships that have been seen at sea, he will give us one of the Love’s stories viewers’ favorites, accompanied by a dreamy soundtrack.

Year: 1997 Genre: Drama Approximate duration: 187 minutes

Alien 3

David Fincher He has also been in charge of showing us the most terrible side of outer space in the third part of the terrifying adventures that happen on board ships unnameable, with bloodthirsty critters human and too bad milk to consider a verbal communication with them. Is third installment, reviled by critics, invites us to enter a prison, on a distant planet, where in addition to the fearsome Alien, the Lieutenant Ripley He must face bloodthirsty butchers between the cells.

Year: 1992 Genre: horror Approximate duration: 110 minutes

The Day of the Beast

We couldn’t finish our list of 90s movies recommended without including one of the most disruptive spanish films that have been seen in a long time, and one of the first films in the filmography of Alex de la Iglesia, the Basque filmmaker. If you thought that the Devil was going to born in Madrid without the Church having knowledge of it and without a brave priest, the ill-fated Alex Angle, do whatever it takes to prevent his reign of terror, you were very wrong, dear viewer.

Year: 1995 Genre: horror Approximate duration: 99 minutes

