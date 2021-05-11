The 8 best crime and police series on Netflix

The game of cat and mouse reaches its peak in this list of recommendations.

The Police genre, both in film and television, is, almost without a doubt, one of the most attention calls in most spectators and that, in addition, it is living a golden age, both for producers, creators and actors, on streaming platforms, as would be the case of Netflix. If you are looking for content that adds mystery, elaborate storytelling and great performances to the genre, we have already recommended documentaries about serial killers, you must give a chance to this listing.

With our eight recommendations, we guarantee that you will have the perfect dose of elusive assassins in front of the forces of order, time trial situations that will take your breath away, contents produced in our country and much more, all to the delight of those who enjoy the dark side of the human being.

Show that you know the mind of the murderer in our selection of series available on Netflix

Whether you want brainy series, as would be the case of Collateral, or something lighter, as is the case with Brooklyn Nine-Nine, we have the ideal choice for you.

Luther

Although the series about mafias, or that they play criminals and the underworld of society, tend to have the policeman As the standard bearer of good, we always have the protection of other productions that do not see the reality that surrounds us as black or white tones, but rather distinguishes the gray crowd that exist. At this point, the name of John luther, brilliantly starring Idris Elba, a policeman with a brilliant mind for the resolution of complicated cases, but that hides a dark being that lives inside, in the confirmation of British actor as one of the greats of his generation.

Year: 2010 Seasons: 5 Episodes available: 20 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

The snake

Without a doubt, there is life beyond cinema and Anglo-Saxon series. On this occasion, we wanted to bring you a quirky series, which divides detractors and lovers of it, and which tells the story of Charles Sobhraj, a serial killer who dedicated the odd stay in Bangkok, while following an acquaintance hippie route from the decade of the 70’s, to murder a multitude of victims in cold blood, stealing their belongings and identities.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 8 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

24

If we talk about television history, at least in the thriller and action genre, we had to highlight the figure of Jack bauer, a name that is already associated with a race against time for the most dangerous criminals, always threatening the security of the United States. During its seven seasons, we will witness how Jack must protect himself and his familyboth from external threats and from his own government.

Year: 2001 Seasons: 7 Episodes available: 205 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Collateral

We add to this list of recommendations from police series, available in Netflix, with a work starring the versatile Carey Mulligan, in which she will play a detective very insightful to which a case of murder, who has had as a victim a humble Pizza delivery. The intrigue, which will be discovered as the footage progresses, will reveal a conspiracy hidden that involves both dangerous drug traffickers, like smugglers and even to spies. MI5, the British intelligence service, will be one of the central points of the plot, with surprising revelations in its final part.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 4 Approximate Duration: 60 minutes

Brooklyn nine-nine

In order to lower a little the rhythm from murders, crimes and other police cases, we wanted to provide the light-hearted touch that comes to us from New York’s most famous police station. We do not get tired of recommending this american comedy, where we will have to accompany a disastrous police station, specifically one of those located in Brooklyn, whose members are not characterized, precisely, for being the most strict with the follow-up of the protocols and norms. Of course, do not think that under that appearance of funny agents first-rate detectives are not hiding, who will end up locking up criminals small-time, but also dangerous drug dealers and gangsters.

Year: 2013 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 130 Approximate duration: 20 minutes

The alienist

Traveling back in time, despite what physics tells us, is possible with productions as careful as El Alienista, where we will find Daniel Brühl acting as a modern psychologist in the 19th century New York and solving mysterious crimes with a famous journalist, played by Luke evans, and by an aspiring policewoman, who will be given life by the multifaceted Dakota Fanning. Two seasons, two mysteries, a splendid series to be tasted over low heat. Despite police and crimes invites us to think about a more current panorama, the title available in Netflix It is essential for those who love the genre.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 2 Episodes available: 18 Approximate duration: 45 minutes

The innocent

If you add that we are facing a Spanish series and that we have renowned actors so that the paste that is proposed to us does not fall apart, we have one of the series of 2021. The story, told through eight characters, will invite us to know the underworld of our society, with so many parallel stories that will eventually come together, and will allow us to find out how hide secrets not something that has good long-term prospects, especially if there are unspeakable crimes in the middle. Netflix bet on him Spanish content, which not only gives quality in abundance, but has, in recent years, been synonymous with international success.

Year: 2021 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 8 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

The Valhalla Murders

Finally, since the so-called Nordic Noir is key to understanding the world of crime fictional in this century, we invite you to see movie theater Y scandinavian tv series, which enjoy great health and popularity throughout the world, especially when it comes to issues of black novel. On this occasion, thanks to Netflix, we will have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of a inspector of Oslo, who will be in charge of investigating a terrible murder occurred in the port of Reykjavik, and where the serial killer appear to be related to a mysterious photograph.

Year: 2019Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 45 minutes

