The 8 best apps to learn electronics and electricity with your mobile

8 excellent applications that will make your learning in electronics and electricity much easier.

If you are a person who likes to use your mobile to learn new things every day, such as learning to program or learn physics, we bring you 8 excellent applications for you to start studying electronics and electricity from your mobile.

Regardless of whether you are a university student of electronics or just a self-taught, these applications will be very helpful.

Top apps to learn electronics and electricity

All the apps on the list have great functionality that, surely when you finish reading the entire article you will have installed at least one of these 8 great apps.

Electricity Course

We start with an app that has an excellent electricity course that goes from the most basic to the most advanced. Here you can study topics such as what is Photovoltaics? Electrical quantities, types of electrical cables, what is the multimeter for flow? All about ammeter, voltmeter and more.

Learn Electronics

Now we go with another course, but to learn electronics. This app has a very complete course for people who have no knowledge of electronics.

Here you will be able to learn many basic concepts like, what are electrical magnitudes, ohm’s law, alternating current and direct current, series and parallel circuits, resistor color codes, among others. In addition, you can take tests that will put everything you have learned to the test.

Easy electricity

The application Easy electricity in addition to teaching you the electricity basics, allows you to simulate a large number of real scenarios to test all your knowledge. In this way, you will not only learn the theoretical part, but you will also gain experience easily.

Electrician’s Manual

The application It is divided into 3 categories, theory, schemes and calculators, so it becomes an excellent work tool for professionals or amateurs in the area.

With their more than 35 articles You will learn many important and necessary concepts to work as an electrician, and with the 7 calculators available, you can make exact measurements before carrying out any work.

Electronics Course

If you are looking for an application that covers all basic and advanced electronics topics, this is your best choice, it may not have functions to put into practice everything you have learned like the previous apps, but there is hardly an electronic theme that you do not get here.

Electrodoc

The most popular app on the list with more than 10 million downloads, and this is due to its user-friendly interface. With a single click you can open a calculator of SMD resistors, resistive divider, resistance ratio, among others. Too you can find technical details of different ports such as USB port, parallel, DVI, HDMI and more. Although it is a free app, if you want to use it without advertising you will have to pay for the PRO version.

Electronic components

It is an ideal app to search for information on any electronic component that a hobbyist or even an electronics engineer may require. Tedious calculations like Butterworth, Sallen-Key, Chebychev and Bessel filters are simplified with this app.

EveryCircuit

This app takes circuit simulation to a much more professional level. You can create any circuit you imagine and see its behavior by pressing the play button, you will see a dynamic animation of voltage, current and load, in this way, you can adjust any necessary parameter before doing it in the real world.

