Fan of Japanese animation? Then get hooked on any of the best anime you can watch on Netflix.

Since Netflix hit the market, the streaming platform has always featured a good amount of anime. However, some are boring and not all of them have what it takes to hook you properly. For this same reason, today we will tell you what they are The 8 best anime you can watch on Netflix right now.

The best narcos and drugs series on Netflix

Do you like Japanese animation? Then you have reached the right place. Although there are many anime both on Netflix and outside of this platform, getting one that meets your expectations has never been an easy task. But when you see any of the titles in the following list, you will realize that each of them can make you fall in love from the first moment.

8 excellent anime that you can watch right now on Netflix

Attention! The anime below these lines are highly addictive. And if you don’t have Netflix, we recommend that you take a look at the best app to watch anime on your mobile legally. Be that as it may, choose one of the ones that we will present below and start watching it as soon as possible.

NarutoOne PieceThe Seven Deadly SinsFull Metal Alchemist: BrotherhoodOne Punch ManBakiDeath NoteKengan Ashura

Naruto

If you are a true fan of anime, then you know that Naruto is one of the most influential of all time. This legendary animated series tells the story of a teenage ninja named Naruto Uzumaki, who aspires to become the Hokage, leader of his village, to be recognized as someone important in the area where he lives and among his colleagues.

The road will not be easy and you will have to deal with a lot of powerful enemies. However, his momentum and His desire to be the best will allow him to achieve a strength that he himself did not imagine. And if you are a true lover of this series, we recommend that you take a look at any of these 5 Netflix anime similar to Naruto.

Year: 2002 Seasons: 9 Episodes: 220 Average duration: 23 minutes

It is impossible to make a list of good anime without mentioning One Piece. We are talking about a series that has been broadcast for more than 20 years and that continues to be the favorite of many. It tells the adventures of Luffy and his crew of pirates, one who finds himself in a sea full of dangers, treasures and other crews that will make his life miserable.

Although Netflix is ​​not complete, One Piece is one of the best anime you can see on this streaming platform. If you wanted a series full of laughs, good fights, interesting characters, and an exciting plot, then One Piece is the perfect alternative for you. Do you really like this anime? Well, you should also take a look at this analysis of the game One Piece Bon! Bon! Journey !!

Year: 1999 Seasons: 4 Chapters: 130 Average duration: 23 minutes

The seven capital sins

Seven Deadly Sins, or The Seven Deadly Sins, is a Netflix anime based on the Kingdom of Liones, whence the third princess decided to flee after a coup caused by the Holy Knights. Presumably, the Great Sacred Knight was assassinated 10 years ago by the Seven Deadly Sins and for this they are accused of traitors.

We are talking about one of the best Netflix anime that you can watch right now, one that has gained a lot of popularity since it hit the market. It’s a anime with a classic structure, with classic characters and classic conflicts. Ideal for those who want to see a fresh and different story!

Year: 2019 Seasons: 4 Episodes: 76 Average duration: 23 minutes

Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood

If you wanted an anime that stands out for having a lot of action and an immersive story, then watch Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood and you will be amazed from the first chapter. This Japanese animated series tells the story of two brothers who live in a world where alchemy is used as a weapon.

Edward and Alphonse Elric suffered a painful loss by conducting an experiment in which his mother lost her life. Due to this horrible situation, both look for the philosopher’s stone that presumably will grant them the power and the necessary answers to recover what was lost.

Year: 2009 Seasons: 5 Chapters: 64 Average duration: 23 minutes

One punch man

This fun and interesting anime tells the story of Saitama, a powerful bald superhero who easily defeats his opponents with a single punch of his fist. Due to this situation that you have probably never seen in any anime, Saitama is bored and is in a constant search for more powerful rivals that can match him.

As you must be imagining, it is a fun story, full of action and with a different character from those you have seen in other anime. Undoubtedly, One Punch Man is one of the best anime on Netflix and you must give it a try.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 12 Average duration: 23 minutes

Death note

Death Note is an anime that tells the story of Light Yagami, a high school student who found a supernatural notebook called “Death Note”. As its name implies, this mysterious object is capable of killing people by simply writing its name on its pages while the wearer mentally visualizes the face of the one who wishes to kill.

Can you imagine what it would be like to have a notebook like this? Then start watching this anime as soon as possible and you will realize that great power comes with great responsibility that can sometimes be very expensive.

Year: 2006 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 37 Average duration: 23 minutes

Baki

Baki is a Japanese anime available on Netflix that focuses on Baki Hanma, a fighter who trains intensely to surpass his father Yujiro Hanma (another of the most powerful fighters in the world). He is soon forced to put his strength to the test as he is challenged by five death row inmates.

Did you want a series that is exciting and full of good hand-to-hand combat? Then Baki you will love.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 39 Average duration: 23 minutes

Kengan ashura

Kengan Ashura is one of the best anime you can see on Netflix, one that stands out for its violence and animation. In this story you will meet Ohma Tokita, a fighter who enters an underworld of business disputes that are resolved through brutal fights.

He doesn’t care about money: he just wants to fight and win to become the best. Without a doubt, it is one of the most addictive anime on the entire list.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 24 Average duration: 23 minutes The 8 best Netflix comedies and laughter series

Do you like manga more than anime? Then better install one of the 7 best apps to read manga with your mobile. Never miss your favorite stories!

Related topics: Netflix

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all