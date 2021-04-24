The 8 best Amazon Prime Video documentaries, very interesting!

The first person narratives, the exhaustive works of investigation, almost as if they were policemen or private detectives, and the nearby productions and with shoulder camera are some of the hallmarks of one of the genres most reviled by the audience, few people will hear that their favorite genre is documentary film, but what hides cinematography gems and they are a breath of fresh air in the world of renowned actors and actresses. Is in Amazon Prime Video where we wanted to focus our attention, we have already recommended series like Utopia on that platform, and the result is a list of the most interesting.

The salt of the earth

Wim wenders Y Juliano Ribeiro Salgado are the directors of this documentary, nominated in the Oscars of that same year and also premiered in the well-known Cannes Film Festival, which tells us the trajectory professional of Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado in a constant search, camera in hand, of the changes that have been produced in our planet in recent decades and how the human being has been evolving, along with the flora and fauna, from his hand.

Year: 2014 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 110 minutes

The Da Vinci Code Decoded

If you were wanting more after reading the famous Dan Brown novel, later converted into hit movie starring Tom Hanks, this documentary, now available on Amazon Prime Video, will take you one step further in the theories that the interesting writer exposed within the plot in which Robert Langdon sought to reveal one of the best kept secrets of christianity, we believe that this documentary is what you were looking for.

Year: 2020 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 95 minutes

Aliens on the Moon

It might seem that we are facing a Crazy Ideas and Conspiracy Theories documentary more absurd, and yes, you were right. However, who is not interested in disconnecting from the usual seriousness of this type of documentary story and enjoying it as if it were 10 years old and still believed in Santa Claus and the Three Kings? If you believe know what really happened on day when man stepped on the moon for the first time, wait to discover the truth.

Year: 2015 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 65 minutes

Super Size Me

This, perhaps, is one of the most recognized and famous documentaries so far this century, both for the rawness in which its protagonist exposes the facts as per the conclusions and results obtained. We all know, even if we look the other way, that the junk food, that one called fast food, is bad solemnity, at least for our Health, but, even so, we continue to devour it. If you want to know the risks involved in its consumption massive, check out this documentary, available on Amazon Prime Video.

Year: 2004 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 99 minutes

Killian Jornet Path to Everest

For those of you who do not know the figure of Killian JornetWe are talking about a lover of nature and mountain routes, who does not know unattainable challenges. On this occasion, thanks to the collaboration with Amazon, we can learn about the epic adventure that the spanish adventurer, declared the best mountain runner in the world, at the time of ascend, on two occasions, to the mountain Everest, twice and without the help of oxygen.

Year: 2019 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 84 minutes

Waco: The Rules of Engagement

Who else and who less, if you like to follow the news of the world around you and you already have gray hair, you will know, roughly, what it happened in the Texas town of Waco, back at the end of the last century, which ended with one of the most shocking sectarian killings of our modern history. It seems, according to what is deduced from the documentary, that the investigation about what happened there not quite finished and this documentary aims to close unsolved plots yet.

Year: 1997 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 136 minutes

The Cove

What appeared to be a investigation about how the excessive hunting of dolphins, off the coast of Japan, was endangering both the species itself and the natural ecosystem of one of the most beautiful lakes from the area of Taiji, just becoming, thanks to the work of the documentary production team, activists and selfless divers, in the discovery of an even more egregious truth than they had seen to date. East documentary film, winner of Oscar Academy, will not leave you indifferent to human brutality.

Year: 2009 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 91 minutes

El Bulli: Cooking in Progress

Finally, what we didn’t want to leave you with a bad taste in your mouth, and never better said, after the appearance of Super Size Me among our recommendations, we want to make a tribute to gastronomy, more specifically the one that unites us to the Spanish, and offers you the possibility of knowing how the internal mechanism of one of the best restaurants of history, The Bulli, winner of countless awards, with the figure of Ferran Adria as the epicenter of an earthquake in smells, tastes and experiences that those who have tried them cannot forget.

Year: 2012 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 108 minutes

