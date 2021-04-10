The 8 best alternatives to Outlook for Android on Google Play

Install any of these alternatives to Outlook for Android and if you want to say goodbye to Microsoft’s email platform.

Outlook is Microsoft’s email platform that serves as a personal agenda and allows you to communicate with whoever you want. However, there is a possibility that you have already gotten bored of it and are looking for some other similar option. For this very reason, today we will introduce you Top 8 alternatives to Outlook for Android. The most similar apps on the Google Play Store!

Like other email managers, the main function of Outlook is to receive and send emails as well as store received and sent messages. If you were looking for an alternative to this Microsoft platform, then you have reached the right place.

8 alternatives to Outlook that you will love

Gmail

It is impossible to talk about alternatives to Outlook without mentioning Gmail. Thanks to that, Google’s email app is the one at the top of this list. We are talking about the official Google mail client app, which will allow you to manage your email account from a clean and comfortable interface.

There is no doubt that Gmail is the first platform that comes to mind when they talk to you about emails. So if you want to give Outlook a slack, the best thing you can do is download the Gmail application.

Yahoo Mail

Yahoo Mail is an email app with which you can organize Gmail, Microsoft Outlook and Yahoo accounts. This one features an organized mailbox, good customization options, attachment previews, and a good amount of storage.

Thanks to custom settings, colors and notifications, you will have the opportunity keep your email accounts separate easily. So if you’re using Outlook for work, Yahoo! for home, and Gmail for everything else, Yahoo Mail will be the perfect tool for you.

myEmail

myEmail is another alternative to Outlook compatible with the main email providers such as Hotmail, Gmail, Yahoo, AOL, Outlook, iCloud, Live, Exchange or GMX and other IMAP or POP3 enabled mailboxes. Although it is not so popular, it has everything you need to manage your email accounts from your mobile.

The tool keeps all your mail safely in the same place and makes communication from your mobile simple and fast. It is an email client that allows you to read, reply and forward messages, as well as add and view attachments. You just have to log in with your email and password. A simple and effective app!

Aqua Mail

Aqua Mail is an alternative to Outlook that is compatible with Gmail, Yahoo, FastMail, Apple, GMX, AOL, and more. This tool uses a “more secure” login method (OAUTH2) for Yahoo and Gmail. In addition, it has a backup and restore function through popular cloud services such as Dropbox, OneDrive, Box, and Google Drive.

And if that was not enough, has integration with popular third-party apps that provide control, synergy and customization, such as Light Flow, SMS and Enhanced Caller ID, Cloud Print, Apex Launcher Pro, Nova Launcher / Tesla Unread, Executive Assistant, DashClock Widget, Tasker, and more.

Blue Mail

Blue Mail is a free email application that allows you to use and manage multiple email accounts at the same time within a unified inbox with a modern design. Blue Mail is compatible with Gmail, Yahoo, Office 365, AOL, Google Apps, Hotmail, Outlook, 1and1, iCloud, UO Zoho, GMX and any other mailbox IMAP, Exchange (ActiveSync, EWS), POP3

What stands out the most about this app is its elegant and modern design, but intuitive and easy to use. Blue Mail’s design is able to make you more productive with a very personal email inbox where you will have everything at your fingertips. In addition, it is constantly updated.

Email – Fast & Smart

This application stands out for having a 4.5 and 5 star rating on Google Play. The tool allows you log in with many different email providers. In addition, it allows you to create email accounts in seconds and log in easily.

It is also necessary to emphasize that it has a friendly interface designed specifically for users who already use email on Android phones. If you were looking for an alternative to Outlook that is simple and different, then you will love this one.

Samsung Email

In case you didn’t know, Samsung has a powerful email application for Android that serves as the perfect alternative to Outlook. This allows you to manage multiple personal and business email accounts.

Samsung Email also offers EAS integration for business, S / MIME encryption to safeguard data, and easy-to-use features such as intuitive notifications and SPAM management. What’s more, If you use it at an organizational level, you will have the opportunity to manage its policies when you consider it necessary..

Canary

Canary Mail is a great email application to protect your correspondence with PGP encryption. In combination with end-to-end encryption, the app offers read receipts, email templates, dark mode, smart notifications and much more.

The email client can unify all your email accounts like Gmail, Yahoo, Outlook, iCloud, AOL, Hotmail, MSN, Exchange, Microsoft, Protonmail, Thunderbird, mail.ru and IMAP in one place. A free and safe alternative to Outlook for Android.

