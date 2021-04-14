The 8 best action series available on Netflix

If you want pure adrenaline, you will not have better options on the platform.

If we can agree on something, whether you like them more or less, it is that the great action tapes of the last decades have certain ingredients in common, such as shots without any measure, explosions everywhere, bruised protagonists until exhaustion and a lot obscene language. If you are wanting to enter fully among the great series of action from Netflix, as we recommend in this list based on One Punch-Man, stay with us.

We will can to be so so agree on whether any of the series deserve to be released and another should occupy its place on the list, but, objectively, we believe we have added a good handful of great titles that do not detract from being in it Olympus of our recommendations.

The best action alternatives on Netflix

Whether you are looking current titles, as can be the case with Snowpiercer, if you want memorable seriesHow would Breaking Bad be, or do you need to feel the conjunction of terror and actionIn Ash vs Evil Dead, we have what you were looking for.

SnowpiercerBreaking Bad24DaredevilShooterWU AssassinsThe PunisherAsh vs Evil Dead

Snowpiercer

One of the last great successes in this genre, that of action, leads us to observe how the humanity has been almost on the edge of extinction, because we have wanted play god and we have altered our climate in an extreme way, to try to curb climate change, with the consequent glaciation that we have caused. The Snowpiercer passengers, the last refuge of humanity, they will face a class struggle without precedents.

Year: 2020Seasons: 2Chapters: 20Average duration: 45 minutes

Breaking bad

When a teacher high school, with a deadly cancer recently discovered, decides to abandon everything he knows to start a way outside the law, very beneficial economically, manufacturing methamphetamine, we will enter fully into one of the hardest, hardest, shocking and chilling stories of the last decades, being witnesses of birth of one of the cultural icons of this century.

Year: 2008 Seasons: 5 Chapters: 62 Average duration: 50 minutes

24

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lxDREJ4vTo

If we talk about television history, at least in the genre ** of thriller and action, we had to highlight the figure of Jack bauer, a name that is already associated with a quest ** against the clock for the most dangerous criminals, always threatening the security of the United States. During its seven seasons, we will witness how Jack must protect himself and his familyboth from external threats and from his own government.

Year: 2001 Seasons: 7 Episodes: 205 Average duration: 40 minutes

Daredevil

On very few occasions a series with enormous popularity around the world ends cancelled. This has been the case for Daredevil, who has not been able to avoid damn luck, but who offered us the best marvel entertainment, attached to a dark background, arguably more similar to DC’s editorial line. If you enjoy the action and the Street fightsdo you want a bad Really fearsome and you need your ration of Superheros, here you have one of his best examples.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 39 Average duration: 50 minutes

Shooter

It seems that we are generalizing, but, as I mentioned before, the action genre drink the winds by the shots and the weapons of any class and power. On this occasion, we will witness how a exmarine, elite sniper, will return to the firing line, having to defend the president of the United States, unaware that it is being victim of a trap to expose it.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 31 Average duration: 40 minutes

WU Assassins

Maybe this choice be one of the most controversy can generate, but we believe that the combination of asian action with the Martial ArtsNo matter how amazing and full of special effects they may be, it is the one to fill one of the eight spaces we have reserved for the best action series on Netflix. We will have to track down Kai, a chef from the city of San Francisco, and discover with him a mysterious legend what does he talk about assassins, mystical powers and prophecies.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Chapters: 10 Average duration: 40 minutes

The punisher

We may not be faced with a superhero series as round as Daredevil, but the underappreciated The punisher offers us, especially the viewer eager for action, a combination of revenge story with the best elements of the guerrilla cinema, in addition to the exquisite interpretation of Jon bernthal, known for The Walking Dead, but who embroider the role of man fed up with the world he lives in.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 2 Chapters: 26 Average duration: 50 minutes

Ash vs Evil Dead

The 80s and 90s they were one of the best times for him horror movies, mixed with the gore and the action, and this is one of his best representations, almost as a self-homage, where Ash, the mythical character of Diabolical Possession, must return to holster his chainsaw arm and face evil demons, in a boast of blood, guts and classic special effects.

Year: 2015 Seasons: 3 Chapters: 30 Average duration: 25 minutes

Related topics: Netflix

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all