The 8 + 8 + 8 rule: work, sleep, recreation

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

“Never be so busy making a living that you forget to do it.” Doly parton

What is rule 888?

Ultimately, it means living a balanced life with 8 hours of work, 8 hours of recreation, and 8 hours of sleep.

I was introduced to this rule when I went to Sydney Australia, on a summer exchange program during my master’s degree.

Our first assignment in Australia was to make a comparison between work-life balance in Australia and the United States.

In general, everyone in Manly Beach, Sydney seemed to be living a much better life. You would notice everyone on the beach, they all had a dog, there were many healthy people doing various activities.

After interacting with the locals, we understood the theory behind the 888 rule. It basically means dividing your time into three segments.

Yes OK sleep requirements vary slightly from person to person, most the Adults healthy need seven to nine hours from dream per night to function at its best.

I have personally noticed that if I sleep 8 hours I am less irritable, more energetic and happier in general.

I have faced acute insomnia as a teenager. The cure that worked for me was lifting weights and waking up early.

If you are someone who still has trouble sleeping after exercising, I suggest you take melatonin and CBD.

Another suggestion is that if you are a caffeine snob like me, have caffeine before noon. Drinking caffeine at the end of the day, when cortisol levels should be dropping and adenosine should be on the rise, can disrupt your body’s natural rhythm.

Recently, instead of a second cup of coffee. I prefer to have Matcha or green tea as it is less edgy and is a great form of antioxidant.

As far as your phone is concerned, here are some suggestions from my personal experience:

Remove social media apps. I use these applications on my laptop and check them once a day. With the limited time of the day, I don’t waste my precious time scrolling mindlessly on social media.

Change your alarm tone, I use the sounds of birds singing or some super cool track instead of the default tone. I heard on some famous podcasts that it really affects how you start your day.

In today’s world, we solve our lives around the job . We are so obsessed with it, that all we do is work, sleep and repeat. The 40 hours of work per week has become below normal, and it began to expand to 60.80 or even 100. The weekends also turned out to be like any normal work day.

I really believe that 8 hours of uninterrupted work can make a big difference. He was always busy but not productive. I remember doing 2 assignments and a second master’s on weekends. He was always exhausted and tired. It was a horrible way to live a life. I was overworking mentally and emotionally. He had no balance.

If you think that working 12-14 hours a day will not have a negative impact on your health, then you are lying to yourself. Before we begin, I would like to mention some of the health risks that can occur from overwork :

60% increased risk of heart-related problems, chronic sleep debt, increased stress, obesity, increased alcohol consumption, and type 2 diabetes.

Find the activities that generate the best results and focus on them: Another rule Known as the Pareto Principle, this rule tells us that the 80% of the results come from 20% of the activities . Measure efficiency – try new techniques and look for tools that can save you time on the job. Do whatever you can think of that can improve that hour. Eliminate time wasters – the phone is the biggest distraction. Try putting it in airplane mode or keeping it in a different room when trying to be in a flow state. Delegate: If you can find a suitable person to do your most menial task. Personally, I have outsourced the work to my virtual assistant in India, who checks all my emails and updates me every day on my daily schedule. Learn how to say no – there is a very powerful quote from warren buffet about this:

“The difference between successful people and very successful people is that successful people say ‘no’ to almost everything.” Warren buffet

6. Prioritize: I use TeuxDeux.com recommended by Matt Di Avila. Write down 3 important tasks for the day that require thinking and making decisions. I don’t write tasks like shopping or washing the car on this list. This includes tasks like planning another YouTube video, a brand strategy meeting, and research on upcoming earnings reports from brands.

There is a quote from Naval Ravikant:

No one is going to value you more than you value yourself. Set a high personal hourly rate and stick with it. You can spend your life however you want. But if you want to get rich, it has to be your top priority. It has to come before anything else, which means you can’t skimp. That is what people do not understand.

If you can outsource something for less than your hourly rate, go ahead.

If you can hire someone to do it for less than your hourly rate, hire that person. That includes things like cooking. You may want to make your own healthy, homemade meals. But if you can outsource it, do it instead.

There are companies like hello fresh that are created for the sole reason to help you save time in the kitchen and increase access to healthy meals.

I personally prepare meals and make meals that take very little time.

Recreation can be blogging, reading a book, playing guitar, watching a movie, listening to a podcast or audiobook while traveling, spending quality time with friends and family, going to the gym. We all have some hobby that we do to decompress ourselves. I’d go to the driving range, read my favorite book, or watch a movie from IMDB’s 250 Greatest Movies. I make sure to call one of my best friends to see how they are doing.

I would also recommend going and exploring new things. Things you always wanted to do, but have never done before.

Not planning your free time is the biggest mistake

Here are some ways you can relax and unzip:

Listen to an audiobook on Audible Try guided mindfulness meditation Get a massage or facial Plan a date night Gambling Go to the beach Learn to cook a new dish Movie night

When I started following this rule, the main thing I noticed was that I became more present. I stopped answering emails throughout the day and set times to reply, stuck to my work schedule, and for the first time in two years, I felt like my day was over.

Most people aren’t good at time management because they don’t sit around and write where their time is going. I noticed that I was really only working 4 hours a day at my best. The rest of the time was spent traveling, daydreaming, cooking, cleaning, running errands, and more that won’t add real value to your career.