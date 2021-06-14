The 79 euro robot vacuum cleaner returns to Amazon: buy it before the discount coupon runs out | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

One of the best-selling robot vacuum cleaners on Amazon goes back down to its sale price, which right now is about 80 euros, a bargain that few can match.

Both for those who have a robot vacuum cleaner and those who are looking to make their debut in this sector, Amazon has a very interesting offer right now, even if what you are looking for is a robot for your second home, something that will allow you to save time this summer.

We refer to Lefant’s robot vacuum cleaner model, one of the cheapest on Amazon, which happens to cost only 79.99 euros as soon as you apply the discount code that this store offers, worth 80 euros.

Robot vacuum cleaner with a power of 1800 Pa, tank of 500 milliliters and optical sensors to avoid collisions with furniture. It has WiFi and is compatible with Alexa.

It is not the first time that we see this robot at this price, and it is that from time to time the coupon makes an appearance that leaves it at a bargain price and that makes its sales soar, hence already accumulate more than 3,800 reviews.

Typically, such inexpensive models are unreliable due to power or intelligence, although this time there are thousands of Amazon users who claim that, without being the best robot vacuum cleaner on the market, it is more than enough under certain conditions.

1800Pa suction and free shipping

LEFANT is an Asian brand practically unknown in the West, which does not have many devices for sale in countries like Spain, beyond this robot vacuum cleaner.

With 1800Pa of suction power and a fairly large solid waste tank, this robot can vacuum homes of 40-50 square meters in one go and without filling up. Its battery life is about 90 minutes, with automatic return to the charging base when the level is very low.

Its application is compatible with both iOS and Android, so you can activate or deactivate it from your mobile phone wherever you are, as well as see the virtual map of your home on the go.

Choosing a Roomba is becoming more and more complicated due to the number of models that exist. We explain everything so that you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

How could it be otherwise, shipping is totally free from anywhere in Spain, whether you are an Amazon Prime user or not, although if you are, it will arrive much faster.

Perhaps that is why you are interested in taking advantage and signing up for Prime’s free trial month, which by not having a commitment to stay can cancel whenever you want.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.