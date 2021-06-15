The 78-year-old woman “hunted” at 300 km / h in a stretch of 60 …

The story of the driver from Barcelona, ​​who in full confinement received a fine for driving at almost 300 km / h, seems to have a happy ending for her.

June 14, 2021 (10:45 CET)

This is the story of a driver who received a traffic ticket at almost 300, when her car does not exceed 218 km / h. Photo: iStock

Surely you remember the story we told you about a few weeks ago. Maria TeresaThe 78-year-old was upset a year ago when received a traffic ticket at home. A City Council radar located in the Ronda de Dalt, in an area limited to 60 km / h on the ring road of Barcelona, He “hunted” her at 298 km / h. A fine, at least, striking, but it was impossible: your vehicle, an Audi Q2, does not reach that speed and it does not even exceed 218 km / h.

With the data sheet of your car in hand, María Teresa, who went to her pharmacy in Sabadell in full confinement, he had been reporting his situation for a year and appealing to him Barcelona city council, who kept insisting that “the radar was approved”And that there was a photo as proof of the fine. A penalty, by the way, amounting to 600 euros and with the subsequent withdrawal of 6 points from the driver’s license.

Finally, María Teresa has won this battle and will not have to face that unfair fine, recognizing the mobility area of ​​Barcelona different “mistakes”, for which the fine will be withdrawn from this driver and “the protocols will be reviewed so that it never happens again,” Cope.es.