The 78-year-old woman “hunted” at 300 km / h in a stretch of 60 …

The story of the driver from Barcelona, who in full confinement received a fine for driving at almost 300 km / h, seems to have a happy ending for her.
June 14, 2021 (10:45 CET)
This is the story of a driver who received a traffic ticket at almost 300, when her car does not exceed 218 km / h. Photo: iStock
Surely you remember the story we told you about a few weeks ago. Maria TeresaThe 78-year-old was upset a year ago when received a traffic ticket at home. A City Council radar located in the Ronda de Dalt, in an area limited to 60 km / h on the ring road of Barcelona, He “hunted” her at 298 km / h. A fine, at least, striking, but it was impossible: your vehicle, an Audi Q2, does not reach that speed and it does not even exceed 218 km / h.
With the data sheet of your car in hand, María Teresa, who went to her pharmacy in Sabadell in full confinement, he had been reporting his situation for a year and appealing to him Barcelona city council, who kept insisting that “the radar was approved”And that there was a photo as proof of the fine. A penalty, by the way, amounting to 600 euros and with the subsequent withdrawal of 6 points from the driver’s license.
Finally, María Teresa has won this battle and will not have to face that unfair fine, recognizing the mobility area of Barcelona different “mistakes”, for which the fine will be withdrawn from this driver and “the protocols will be reviewed so that it never happens again,” Cope.es.