The 7,200-euro electric car that you can buy at Fnac

May 21, 2021 (08:00 CET)

Citroën Ami 1200

The Citroën Ami is a special car. And it is because you can driving without a driving license from the age of 15, for its small size, for its original design and for its price (from 7,200 euros). But if there is something that is also going to make it special, it is its marketing. And it is that the Citroën Ami can be purchased at Fnac stores.

Fnac is committed to sustainable mobility with the sale of the Citroën Ami in its stores. It will be the only sales channel, in addition to the Citroën network and the portal https://store.citroen.es/ami, which will market the new Ami in its stores and also on its online channel.

The Citroën Ami It is a quadricycle that measures 2.41 meters long, with capacity for two people, a weight of less than 500 kilograms and that You can drive from the age of 15 with an AM licenseIn other words, it is not necessary to have a type B driving license to drive it. The Ami is 100 percent electric. Its 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery allows a full recharge from a 220 V household socket in just three hours. With a full battery it can offer a autonomy of 75 kilometers, ideal for short trips around the city.

What’s more, thanks to the Moves III Plan, the new Citroën Ami can benefit from a 1,600 euros discount in the case of scrapping another car over 7 years old, leaving its price at 5,600 euros for the most basic version.