The 72 days of Kim Kardashian with Kris Humphries that she would erase from her life if she could

Few may remember the episode. For 72 days in 2011, Kim Kardashian was married to then-NBA player Kris Humphries. A marriage that collapsed like a house of cards and of which the model and businesswoman is so ashamed that she is terrified that her children know the story.

This is what she has confessed in a video in which she literally says that she is not ready to face that moment. “I really don’t want to explain things to you like who Kris Humphries is.”, says Kardashian that she is clear that one day she will have to face certain intimacies with her four children -North (7) Saint (5), Chicago (3) and Psalm (2 years), who have already seen some moment of her program.

“When do we sit them down and say, ‘Can you see these seasons and what Mom and Dad did all these years?'”, wondered the model who, however, seems not to have cared that they were part of the show from the moment they were born. “Recently the children have asked me to see the program, but I don’t know what to do because I am going to have to explain a lot of things,” he adds.

“I didn’t know how to handle it”

And what does the other involved think? Kris Humphries retired in 2019 after 13 seasons in which he played for teams like Utah, Dallas, Brooklyn, Boston or Atlanta, and announced his decision in a lengthy article in The Players’ Tribune in which he was brutally honest on the subject. , which has marked his life.

“The irony of my career is that I finally found out what kind of player I was when I came to the Nets. I was going to try to get 10 rebounds and not make noise because I was not the franchise player. It was one more. Finally, he felt like he knew who he was. And then I met a girl who turned out to be really famous, I got married and…. Damn”, Humphries explained on the subject.

Humphries in his time in Atlanta. Keith allison

“Sight, I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. But the only thing that really bothers me is when people say my marriage was a hoax. There are definitely many things in that world that are not quite real. But our relationship was 100% real. When it became clear that it wasn’t working … what can I say? It sucked. It’s never easy to go through the shame of something like this: with your friends, with your family … But when it unfolds so publicly, in front of the world, it’s a completely different level. It was brutal, “added the former player.

Humphries, 36, acknowledges that the world fell upon him. “I didn’t know how to handle it. All my life I was a happy and confident person. But nothing can prepare you for the feeling of walking down the street, or being anywhere, really, the grocery store, the gas station, and having people literally running up to you and trying to film you, trying to grab you, saying God knows what. . That is not natural. It’s not real life, ”he pointed out.

“I’ll be honest, I faced a lot of anxiety, especially when there were a lot of people. About a year I was in a dark place. I did not want to leave my house. You feel like … I don’t know … everyone hates you, but they don’t even know why. They don’t even know you at all. They simply recognize your face and the rest of them don’t care ”, he confessed.

The former player lived such an ordeal that he was left to his own devices. “I didn’t want to be Kris Humphries. It’s the craziest feeling in the world, not wanting to be yourself. And I didn’t even want to say anything to defend myself, because I felt like I couldn’t win. You can’t stand up to the tabloids. You can’t face that machine. It doesn’t make sense, ”Humphries concluded in reference to his affair with Kim Kardashian.