The 71st Berlinale – Special Summer Edition

2021 continues to be a year of adaptation for festivals around the world. It seems that behind are the darkest times in which any event had to be canceled or postponed due to the global Covid pandemic. The Berlinale was very lucky, in its last edition of 2020, because its early dates that place it in the harsh German winter allowed the festival to develop normally before it changed forever.

This year, the 71st edition brought to us by Carlo Chatrián and Marietta Riesenberg was rethought in order to continue offering the public the titles presented at the festival. Let’s not forget that the Berlinale is one of the biggest public festivals; that is, where films are offered to an audience and not only to the specialized press, which presented a great challenge for organizers in these times that are still far from normal.

For this reason, the decision was made to divide it into two parts: the first took place in March, and was exclusively online for the industry and the press. Thus, it was possible to hold one of the most important events in the film market at an early date, which favors the titles presented, giving them the opportunity to move in the industry circuit.

The second part is going to take place, exceptionally, in the German spring, and is designed in physical format and for the public. From June 9 to 20, 16 open-air cinemas will open, scattered throughout the city of Berlin in an also exceptionally decentralized model of Potsdamer Platz, where a selection of titles will be presented, and the awards ceremony of this edition.

The desire to share the cinematographic experience with the city, while trying to regain contact with the public, is, without a doubt, enormous. Audiences are advised that screenings will take place regardless of weather conditions, and are reminded to dress appropriately for the occasion – the Berlin spring is giving us rainy seasons and temperatures hovering around 10 ° at night . The show must continue: yes, with hygiene measures, tests and regulations imposed in the new ?? post ?? – pandemic reality.

