Erendira Palma Hernández

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. 9

The members of the tricolor team that participated in the 1970 World Cup in Mexico were left with a very bad taste in their mouths, which lasts until now, because we knew we were for more, says former player Ignacio Fraile Basaguren when recalling the tournament that this Sunday its 50th anniversary.

Mexico wanted to impress as the host of the World Cup. The main stage would be the Azteca stadium, back then with a capacity for 100 thousand people, while in the Tricolor the orchestration of the game would fall to midfielder Alberto Onofre, but a few days before the opening he suffered a fracture of the tibia and fibula that shook the plans of coach Raúl Cárdenas.

With the Onofre tragedy, everything changed, says Basaguren, explaining that it was two years of preparation to set up a campus where he would build the plays, as happened with Brazil and Pelé. With the fracture, everything fell apart.

The national team’s technical council was confused and fearful, they did not know how to modify the team’s scheme, so they spoke with Guillermo Cañedo, then president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, to expose the problem.

The federative appealed for the benefit of the common interests and, according to Basaguren’s words, he told them: look, you have a career ahead, do not risk it, I am aware of the misfortune that happened and that the plan collapsed, so play conservatively.

The message was to put players on powerful teams, he says. Back then, I don’t know if now, but the Federation gave the clubs dollars per minute of play to each footballer. I was on court 58 and Atlante was given $ 250,000, and there were others who played more than me. So they put the consecrated at critical moments, whatever they were.

The other blow that the national team received was the unexpected change of venue to Toluca for the duel against Italy, corresponding to the quarterfinals, despite the fact that planning indicated that whatever happened we would be at the Azteca stadium.

The order to modify the scenario came from high above, Basaguren maintains, affirming that it was a direct mandate from the then President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, who had received a whistle at the opening of the tournament as the memory of October 2, 1968 was still fresh.

Popular protests are always scary to politicians and Díaz Ordaz feared that the euphoria of the fans would turn into fury, he reveals.

Thus, the Mexican team faced the Italians in a hostile scenario despite being hosts and the result was a painful 4-1 with which they were eliminated from the World Cup. Basaguren recalls that the nervousness was intense among the tricolor players.

“After Javier El Kalimán Guzmán’s own goal they were going to remove goalkeeper Ignacio Calderón, but do you know what that would have meant? Better they preferred to die with the consecrated ”.

Remember that after Mexico 1970 the nickname of the green mice was consolidated to the Mexican team, which was the idea of ​​the journalist Manuel Seyde. The fans had a good time, then everyone went to Brazil, he laughs.

The negative experience of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, as well as differences with managers and referee Arturo Yamasaki in the League tournament, made Basaguren disappointed in football.

The World Cup was surprising for me, at that time it was a rookie. Just in 1967 I left the convent, shortly after I arrived at the Atlante reserves and without waiting for the team, but for everything that happened I preferred to retire, sentence as if a weight had been lifted from me.

After the courts, Basaguren dabbled as a sportscaster on television. Now, five decades after having played, he considered that it will still be difficult to reach the desired fifth game in a World Cup, because the Mexican lacks physical condition and the elements we have in Europe, except Andrés Guardado, are not key in their teams.

