These are difficult times for the Barcelona board and its president, Josep María Bartomeu. Immersed in a crisis of extra-sports scandals that seems to have no end in 2020, The Barça president has demanded the resignation of several managers in the middle of the war at the Barcelona Board, among them Emili Rousaud, institutional vice president, and Enrique Tombas, economic vice president and treasurer.

Since Bartomeu assumed the presidency of Barcelona in 2014 after Sandro Rosell’s resignation, five vice presidents have left the club for various reasons. The possible resignation of Rousaud and Tombas would raise the number to seven.

Javier Faus, the first to leave

The first name on this list of vice presidents is Javier Faus. The former economic and strategic vice president of Barcelona resigned before the 2015 elections, in which Bartomeu consolidated his power at the head of the Barça club.

His time at Barça was marked by a few words from Leo Messi: «Mr. Faus is a person who knows nothing about football and wants to run the club as if it were a company », said the Argentine, after the manager had affirmed that he was not in favor of renewing a player every six months.

Susana Monje she was the second to leave, the substitute for Javier Faus. The former economic vice president made the decision to leave for personal reasons, according to Barcelona, ​​but also his departure was attributed to discrepancies with the club.

Carles Vilarrubí left after 1-O

Former Vice President of Institutional Relations resigned after Barcelona’s decision to play the match against Las Palmas behind closed doors on October 1, the day of the illegal referendum in Catalonia. Vilarrubí was in favor of not playing before the situation that was lived in Barcelona.

Manel Arroyo He was the fourth vice president to abandon Josep María Bartomeu’s ship. Important in achieving many sponsorship agreements, he left Can Barça for professional reasons.

Jordi Mestre, a surprising start

Mestre held the position of sports vice president and resigned last summer due to discrepancies with the Board of Directors. He was a strong man on the board, very close to President Bartomeu. Finally, it came out due to some disagreements in sports.

He was the author of one of the most remembered phrases in recent years in Barcelona: «I am 200% convinced that Neymar is staying“He said before the departure of the Brazilian.

Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas

At first, Rousaud and Tombas will be removed from their posts for the last year of Josep María Bartomeu’s mandate. Emili Rousaud was one of the most critical of the Barçagate scandal and has been singled out by the staff for leaks in the ERTE case at Barça. Curiously, he aimed to be the continuation candidate in the next elections.

Enrique Tombas, economic vice president and treasurer of the club, is another of the objectives in Bartomeu’s purge in the middle of the war at the Board of Directors of Fútbol Club Barcelona, ​​yet another scandal for a fateful 2020 in Can Barça.