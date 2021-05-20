The 7 Things Parents of Successful Kids Do

Seven tips for educating exceptional children. Photo: Getty Creative

Dr. Kumar Mehta, author of “The Innovation Biome” and “The Exceptionals” and founder of Bridges Insight, a think tank focused on researching excellence and innovation, has researched for years how to raise exceptional adults.

Based on their research, and others, there are seven key tips parents of exceptional people took to maximize children’s physical, mental, and social potential. This is a compendium of them, cited by CNBC:

1-They encourage their children to exercise their strengths

From his childhood, Magnus Carlsen displayed a unique ability to patiently solve puzzles and complex structures in Lego games. His father felt that these skills would come in handy if he learned to play chess and taught him.

Over time, Carlsen proved so promising that his parents began taking him to chess tournaments. Now 30-year-old Magnus Carlsen is a Grandmaster and has been considered a prodigy of the game.

His parents discovered a clear set of skills and then encouraged him to do an activity that built on his strengths. And that’s the advice: detect the field in which your child is most proficient and develop more in it.

2-They promote early specialization

Parents of exceptional children choose the specialized approach to their education. This does not mean that your child stops doing other things, for fun or even to develop additional skills. It simply means that they have chosen the activity in which they are committed to putting the necessary effort to be better at it.

The idea is that the earlier they develop those advanced skills, the more likely they are to reach an uncommon and elite level of proficiency.

3. Demonstrate the link between hard work and extraordinary results

Parents of exceptional children often dedicate years of their lives to improving their craft, and making sure their children pay attention.

In a 2020 blog describing his father’s work ethic, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote: “He was one of the hardest-working and most respected attorneys in Seattle, as well as an important civic leader in our region. […]. He was judicious and serious about learning. “

Gates’ father taught his sons that they had to work to receive praise. It is important to show your children that hard work is worth it, that nothing is simply “given” and that trying to do things easily will not help them achieve their goals.

Being patient when your children ask questions is one of the keys to helping them in their development. Photo: Getty Images.

4- They create a culture of effort and excellence

Along the same lines, it is important to note that success is related to systematic effort.

In 2017, a team of British researchers studied the differences between “elite” and “ultra elite” athletes. For example, all Major League Baseball (MLB) players are elite but among them there are some very outstanding (ultra elite) as is the case with the professional basketball league, NBA.

The researchers found that the majority of ultra-elite athletes came from backgrounds that advocated a culture of effort. They grew up in homes where the pursuit of excellence and pushing boundaries was part of the expectations.

Venus and Serena Williams’ success on the tennis court, for example, was influenced by an environment that was created to make them stand out: Their rise to the top began with their father, Richard, who wrote a detailed 78-page plan for the his daughters’ ascension to the top of world tennis.

The father set his expectations from the beginning; the sisters were not even five years old when he designed the process. His plan created one of the legends of women’s tennis: Serena Williams.

5. They promote self-confidence

Helping your children develop self-confidence makes a big difference later in life. It encourages them to dream big and curbs the temptation to give up on setbacks.

The most exceptional people dream big and generally since childhood they believe that achievement is within their reach.

When parents foster their children’s self-esteem, they are more likely to perform at the highest level and adopt the mindset that they will eventually rise to the top.

The unshakable belief that you can be the best is key to achieving greatness.

6. They are patient when their children ask questions.

Parents of the most successful people prioritize learning new things. As they encourage their children to be curious, they do not get upset and answer questions. These parents also often look for the best mentors, coaches, and teachers who could support their children’s mental growth and skill development.

Dr. Mehta interviewed several Nobel laureates, and almost all of them recalled that even much later in life, their parents always patiently tried to answer the questions they were asked. And when parents didn’t have immediate answers, they taught their children to look for them or they looked for them together.

7- They promote competition and improvement

Being competitive from a young age, even in small activities like board games or who can clean their room the fastest, exposes children to the stress and pressure required later in life.

