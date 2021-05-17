The 7-seater Buick Envision Plus finally unveiled in China

General Motors has introduced in China the new 7-seater variant of the Buick Envision Plus, which was officially unveiled in its 5-seat variant just a few weeks ago. This new body variant will be available in both North America and China.

General Motors has surprised us again in China by unveiling a few hours ago the 3-row variant of the new Buick Envision Plus, a model that was precisely presented officially at the recent Shanghai Auto Show 2021, held a few weeks ago in China , although with a very different interior configuration.

For some reason, those responsible for General Motors in that market decided to unveil only the 5-seater variant of the model in Shanghai, despite the fact that due to its size we all took for granted in the previous months that it was a model with 3 rows of seats, like its main rivals in the market, the mid-size SUVs and up to 7 seats. At the time of its presentation, this variant was not even announced, so his arrival now was entirely unexpected, albeit logical.

Inside we find 3 rows of seats and up to 7 seats.

Inside



The company has limited itself to unveiling online a few images of the interior of this version to show the capacity of the 7-seater cabin, while the exterior images are the same that were already published last month, since curiously they correspond to the Envision Plus Avenir version, which will only be available with the 7-seat variant. So it’s clear that this 7-seater variant isn’t really going to differ from the 5-seater Envision Plus. The only novelties we will find inside, with the addition of two folding seats in the third row, which take up space from the huge trunk of the 5-seat variant.

Regarding the mechanical specifications, the company has not revealed news, so we have no reason to think that this new variant will not use the same engine announced last April, a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder supercharged with MHEV technology exclusively associated with a Hydra-Matic 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Buick Envision Plus has only been presented at the moment in China, but expected to be available both in that market and in North America, both in its 5-seater variant and the recently confirmed 7-seater.