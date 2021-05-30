The 7 passengers of a plane that crashed into a lake in Tennessee are left for dead

15 minutes. Rutherford County authorities in Tennessee left 7 people for dead after the plane they were traveling in on Saturday collided with a lake near the state capital, Nashville.

The plane crashed shortly after taking off from Smyrna Airfield at around 11:00 a.m. (local time). He was heading to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, according to CNN.

The aircraft, a Cessna C501, crashed into Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna, about 20 miles from Nashville. Operations at the scene shifted from search and rescue to efforts to recover bodies. This was explained by the county fire chief Joshua Sanders at a press conference.

“We are no longer in an attempt to search for living victims at this time.“Sanders said.

The chief of the fire brigade specified that diving work was carried out and a series of objectives were identified for operations to resume this Sunday.

“I think the situation itself is probably the hardest part. Dealing with the potential impact this has on the family and the larger community,” Sanders said.

According to the New York Post, the plane crashed in Tennessee belonged to Gwen Shamblin Lara, 66, and her husband Joe Lara. Shamblin is the founder of the controversial Remnant Fellowship Christian Church and the author of The Weigh Down Workshop.

The Brentwood couple had registered the plane through their company JL&GL Productions LP, according to the report.

The other passengers were identified by authorities as Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah. They were all members of Lara’s church, the Post said.

Another accident in Salt Lake City

In addition to the plane that crashed into Tennessee, a man was killed and another injured after his plane crashed into a mountain near a ski resort near Salt Lake City, Utah.

A press release from the Weber Fire District advised that a small plane had crashed in the vicinity of the Powder Mountain ski resort in Eden. The station is located about 90 kilometers north of Salt Lake City, CNN reported.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found a single-engine plane with one of the men on board already dead and the other in serious condition, with second and third degree burns. This person had to be airlifted to the University of Utah Burn Center.

In addition, the collision caused a fire that was quickly put out by the firefighting crew displaced to the scene. For its part, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), together with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) took charge of the investigation of the event.