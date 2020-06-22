Kendall Jenner She is one of the biggest celebrities in the United States right now. Model of international success (it replaced Gisele Bündchen in 2017 as the highest paid in the world), she is the cover of most magazines in the heart of the world press and her relationships are aired as it is with those of her sister Kylie and her half-sisters Kim and Khole Kardashian.

In recent years, she has been linked to several NBA stars and House of Bounce colleagues have made a video in which they talk about the 7 players in the league who would have maintained a friendship with her:

1. D’Angello Russell

They were linked when the current Minnesota Timberwolves player played for the Los Angeles Lakers. She went to cheer him on numerous occasions at the Staples Center. Of course, the rumors indicated that they were friends, not a couple.

2. Devin Booker

Ricky Rubio’s partner in the Phoenix Suns would have spent some time with Jenner during the quarantine. Specifically, they would have made a road trip through Arizona.

3. Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers player is a regular in the pink press in the United States. Last summer, Kendall and Kyle were spotted on a yacht enjoying the holidays, as well as numerous parties.

4. Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons They met in 2018 and that same year they went on vacation with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. They had a very good relationship and we could see KJ with the Simmons shirt in Philadelphia.

5. Blake Griffin

They started dating in the summer of 2017, but it didn’t last long. They left it in May 2018.

6. Jordan Clarksson

In November 2016, they were seen together and dancing at a Drake party, but it was never confirmed that they were in a relationship.

7. Chandler Parsons

Kendall and Chandler are very good friends and have had a great relationship since they met.