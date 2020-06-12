Do you feel bloated all the time, with various stomach ailments and low energy? It is a clear warning from the body to change your eating and living habits and improve digestive and intestinal health

The digestion is one of the most fundamental body functions and without a doubt the one that requires the most energya, is the process by which the body breaks down food molecules and transforms them into nutrients for so generate the necessary energy. When digestion is not performed optimally we do not take advantage of nutrients from food and toxins are produced as a defense mechanism, this presents with symptoms like extreme fatigue, diarrhea, gastroenteritis or nutritional deficiencies.

The truth is all of us at some point have suffered from occasional digestive symptoms, among the most popular is the stomach pain, gas, heartburn, inflammation, constipation, diarrhea, and nausea. On many occasions they are derived from spoiled food or just from heavy digestions or food intolerancesHowever, it is important to watch that they are not symptoms that occur frequently since they tend to considerably affect the quality of life. The good news is that it is proven that making dietary changes and the Everyday habits it’s possible generate a positive impact in digestive and intestinal health.

1. Eat real food

This simple tip is probably the most essential basis for good health, The truth is that the typical western diet promotes a high consumption of carbohydrates, saturated fats and all kinds of Food Additives, which are related to an increased risk of suffer all kinds of diseases and above all they are the main responsible for affect digestion and consequently develop all kinds of stomach disorders. Various studies have verified the Negative effects of additives like glucose, sodium and one long list of chemicalsare responsible for causing intestinal inflammation which results in a condition known as leaky gut. Consumption of processed foods is directly reflected in a increased risk of chronic diseases, heart conditions, obesity, diabetes and it is one of the main causes of suffering ulcerative colitis. That is why the best recommendation to really improve digestion is avoid eating processed and fast foods, and choose a natural diet based on whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains.

Natural food. / Photo: . images

2. Eat a lot of fiber

We will never tire of talking about immense benefits what provides the correct fiber intake, it is the best eating habit to have the digestive process under control. Both soluble and insoluble fiber are related to great benefits for the digestive system; meanwhile soluble fiber intervenes positively thanks to its ability to absorb water and add volume to stool, is found in foods like oats, legumes, nuts, and seeds. The insoluble fiber is related to benefits forcelebrate intestinal transit and keeps digestive tract in motion, is found in foods like vegetables, whole grains, and wheat bran. Among the main recommendations of nutrition and measurement specialiststo for enjoy good digestive health and avoid digestive conditions like ulcers, reflux, hemorrhoids, and diverticulitis, lies in a high consumption of fiber.

Complementary consumption of foods rich in prebiotics which is another type of fiber that has the peculiarity of feed beneficial intestinal bacteriaare found in many fruits, vegetables and grains and are associated with a lower risk of inflammatory bowel conditions.

Foods rich in fiber. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Integrate a good consumption of healthy fats

To have a good digestion it is important to guarantee the consumption of healthy fats, this is because provide a satiating effect and they are necessary for adequate absorption of nutrients. At the same time ensure the intake of food that stands out for its high content of Omega 3 fatty acids, It’s one of the best natural alliess to decrease the risk of developing inflammatory bowel diseases as is the case of the ulcerative colitis. They are found in foods like olive oil, avocado, flax and chia seeds, the nuts (especially walnuts) and fatty fish.

Olive oil. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Maintain optimal levels of hydration

A low fluid consumption is associated with various digestive conditions, especially with constipation. It is important pay special attention to daily fluid intake recommended by the WHO, which it should be between 1.5 and 2 liters per day, another fundamental aspect lies in monitor the type of liquids consumed. It is key to increase the consumption of natural water, herbal infusions, teas and fruit waters natural and avoid drinking soda, sugary drinks, caffeine, and alcohol. Another good alternative for boost hydration levels is Increase intake of fruits and vegetables that stand out for their high composition in water, such as celery, cucumber, pineapple, tomatoes, melon, grapefruit, durazo, and strawberries.

Cucumber and lemon water. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Manage stress

The stress and the digestive system they have one close relationship with the digestive system, when the body experiences high levels of stress directly attacks the stomach and is more prone to certain conditions such as stomach ulcers, diarrhea, inflammation and constipation. Stress hormones directly affect digestion, the body when entering a state of struggle and defenseto believe that don’t have time to rest and digest foodThis is why during these periods of stress blood and energy are diverted from the digestive system. On the other hand it is more than proven that the intestine and the brain have a direct connectionn, so what affects the brain and mental health is directly reflected in digestion. It is important to learn to control stress states through breathing techniquesyoga meditation a good rest and outdoor activities.

Wellness. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. move

The list of benefits related to physical activity is immenseIn case you did not know specifically, regular exercise is one of the best ways to benefit digestion. It turns out that exercise and gravity they help food travel through the digestive system, the simple habit of walking after eating directly involved in digestion. The main reason is that physical activity accelerates intestinal transit and reduces the symptoms of inflammatory bowel diseases.

Morning exercise. / Photo: Shutterstock

6. Learn to listen to your body

When you don’t pay attention to the signals the body sends it is much easier to overeat and experiment all kinds of digestive symptoms as is the case of gas, bloating, and indigestion. A curious but useful fact is knowing that the brain takes approximately 20 minutes to realize that the stomach is full, that is, it takes time for hormones released by the stomach in response to food they reach the brain. It is therefore very important to pay attention to take the time to eat slowly and above all be aware of satiety levels and don’t exceed, since eating too much is one of the main causes of digestive problems and the eventual appearance of other diseases.

Healthy habits./ Photo: Shutterstock

7. Say goodbye to bad habits

Bad habits like smoking, drinking too much alcohol and eating dinner too late They are a latent enemy of digestion. For example, smoking almost doubles the risk of suffer from acid reflux and is associated with risks of stomach ulcers, colitis. The same thing happens with alcohol that increases the production of acid in the stomach and its excessive consumption can be related to bleeding in the gastrointestinal tract, at the same time it is associated with the appearance of inflammatory bowel diseases, colitis and harmful changes in intestine bacteria. Also the bad habit of eating late is directly related to indigestion, heaviness and reflux.

Give up smoking. / Photo: Shutterstock