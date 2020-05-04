During the state of alarm decreed by the Government of Spain Not only have there been habitually outdoor sports – and fines, persecutions and arrests – for those who have skipped confinement, but at home there have also been some brave people who have dared with various initiatives.

After more than a week of confinement, it can be said that there are not a few ideas that have come up to keep practicing the sports we love … but at home. Here are some challenges to pass the confinement:

#YoPatinoEnCasa

The reference skate website in Spanish, elPatin.com, almost involuntarily launched a challenge to its followers to skate at home. The same day that Pedro Sánchez announced the state of alarm, they published a video by Jamie Griffin skating at home. Seeing the success, they proposed to their fans upload videos with the hashtag #YoPatinoEnCasa and everything has come to them. Even someone like Cristian Delgado who will have to buy new furniture when the confinement ends …

#FlyBikesQuarantineChallenge

“With the coronavirus challenge around the world, we wanted to do something fun to keep you riding.” This is how the Spanish brand Flybikes presents its challenge, in which they also invite record a BMX video at home and upload it to Instagram with the mentioned hashtag. Among all those who meet the conditions, they will give away various paintings to choose from. April 15. This is how the brand rider Sergio Layos has participated …

#HomeClimbingWall

Climbing has reached another level on Instagram during confinement. Here it does not seem that anyone in particular has launched the challenge, but there are already many who upload posts with the hashtag #HomeClimbingWall with photos climbing walls -in addition to the usual ones to climb- in the kitchen or office …

Challenge ‘Stay at home’

Rafa Selles, a physiotherapist for the national surfing team, gave some tips for surfers in an interview on how to keep fit during the alarm. And also a metabolic training challenge: one minute blocks, starting with 2 squats and 2 burpees and resting the remaining time; and increase 2 squats and 2 burpees every minute until you can no more. “The idea is to make a ranking that is being updated and that makes this situation a little more enjoyable for athletes.”

Challenge ‘Stay at home’: The challenge proposed by the physiotherapist of the national surf team for surfers in order to make home confinement more enjoyable.

FeSurfing

# Orbea500Challenge

There are also challenges at home for cyclists who frequent larger wheels than BMX wheels. In this case, the Basque brand Orbea proposes -for those who have a roller- pedal 500 kilometers until March 31. They also allow those who do not have a bike to do it with any other activity -yoga, elliptical, etc.- and accumulate in this case 500 minutes. ALWAYS via the Strava app. And if the confinement does not end, they will repeat it. They will give away material among the participants.

#HomePro Challenge

The market-leading maker of action cameras, GoPro, has also launched its own initiative to offer entertainment possibilities to people who, responsible and determined to end the coronavirus, have been confined to their homes. In this case it is a challenge that goes from March 23 to April 30 and includes ‘creative’ videos of any kind recorded at home. They can be extreme (for what the brand is known) or not. Every day the top 5 that they receive with the hashtag #GoPro #HomePro will rise, to whom they will give away a GoPro Hero 8 Black or a GoPro Max, as well as 5 years of GoPro Plus.

#YoRapeoEnCasa

The paths of urban culture and action sports often intersect. From Red Bull they support both themes and this time they have opted for #YoRapeoEnCasa to pass the confinement. The well-known Arkano is in charge of presenting this challenge, less extreme but more freestyle:

If you do not like any of the proposed challenges, there is no need to pull the challenge to make time at home go faster. If yours is more than watch extreme sports instead of practicing them -or if you like both- you can also pull the 10 most extreme movies you can see on Netflix.