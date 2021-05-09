the 7 million baby boomers this May

The vaccination campaign runs from population group 50 to 59 years, known as the baby boom generation, which amounts to more than three million Spaniards, 17% of the total vaccination census in Spain.

The Community of Madrid and the Region of Murcia they are already vaccinating to this population group, while Andalusia and Aragon have already begun to summon citizens.

Castilla-La Mancha vaccinates already this weekend, while Catalonia, La Rioja, Cantabria, Valencian Community and Galicia have the first punctures planned next week, when Navarra will open the summons.

This new challenge of the vaccination campaign comes when progress has been made with the group most vulnerable to coronavirus, those over 60 years of age, a population of more than 12 million people, of which 83.5% have already received the first dose, many of them of AstraZeneca, which does not require a second injection until 14 weeks later. Of this age group, 38% are immunized.

According to the Ministry of Health, the population aged 50 to 59 years to be vaccinated amounts to 7,033,306 people, of which they already have a dose of 998,116, that is, 14.2%, mainly due to the vaccination of essential professionals, who were inoculated with the first dose of AstraZeneca, and are now awaiting the decision of the health authorities on the second prick, since this serum was finally restricted to those over 60.

Of the remaining Spaniards aged 50 to 59 years, still unvaccinated, it is expected that they will be inoculated with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, although Minister Carolina Darias announced last Wednesday that it will be studied whether the Janssen vial (which only requires one dose) is also administered to this group.