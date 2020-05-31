This week was celebrated Geek Pride Day, a date on which we remember all of our readers, especially those who play video games that have at some point been cataloged with this term. And many times used derogatory. But you don’t have to go back in time to realize the evolution of this entertainment industry, as well as the vision you have of them. The video games are no longer a child’s thing not a strange hobby of a few. Not only has the variety of games increased, but so has the electronic entertainment market, which today bills more than cinema. Still, it must be recognized that gamers we have our hobbies and they are not exactly few.

When we put ourselves in front of a new game, we adopt a series of customs that we repeat and something inside us tells us that it had to be done that way. Basically they are hobbies that video games have taught us over the years and experience. Some are the result of losing games, so you shouldn’t take it as a joke. In the 1990s, the common enemy of gamers was autosave. Who could trust this function that had left you in the lurch once? The possibility of losing the game It was the scariest feeling for gamers, so saving manually was the norm. How many hobbies do gamers have? Then you can identify yourself with the 7 most common gamers manias as if they were the 7 commandments of the player manual.

First things first: the options

The experienced gamer has a hobby with game options. So the first thing you do is go through the entire menu and go into options to see all the possibilities offered by the game. Fingering the language, subtitles, brightness, contrasts, music, or obviously the controls. Players want to know everything they can do with the controller or keyboard at first, so take a look whenever it’s available.

Be wary of autosave

Game save screen in Metal Gear Solid

As we said, many games have been lost to blindly trust this function of video games. Although the games have evolved and most no longer have save tracks, we manually save the game whenever we have a chance. Behind us there are corrupt games and bugs that made it impossible to continue the game, so cautious gamer is worth two. Even more so when a strong boss approaches, which is then saved as many times as necessary.

Completist or how to explore every corner of the map

The story invites you to continue, but they are missing unexplored areas on the map. It is one of the most widespread hobbies because if you leave something unexplored in an open world you may miss part of the story, collectibles (which you will have to find later), or a side mission that you missed. It is true that in the latter there is two types of gamers: Those who go straight to the main story and those who get tangled up with hundreds of high schools. Anyone who has passed The Witcher has a master’s degree in this discipline. But the point is that you have to explore every corner, lest you miss something important along the way.

Diogenes syndrome

Diablo 2 inventory taught us how to prioritize

Endless inventories have done a lot of damage to players. Especially in games that invite you to collect as much as you can as if there were no tomorrow. Weapons have been accumulated just in case. You never really know when you will need them, but at some point in the game you have to choose between everything you have saved and keep moving forward because your pockets can’t take more. Why sell it? What if I need it later?

The Kamikaze Gamer

This is a direct consequence of the evolution of the autosave. Now the players are more kamikazes and they want experience all that can be done in every game, even if it means dying. Will I be able to shoot my teammate? Will I be able to jump from here? Will I kill myself? Now the games are more realistic, so yes, there is height damage. Sagas like Tomb Raider or Assassin’s Creed are the cause of this fun habit.

Talk to the same NPC continuously

Before, NPCs had their reason for being. They were more direct and if they were there, it was for a reason. But games as big as Skyrim gave them more personality thanks to the lore of the game. And now players can miss a lot stories that will only tell you if you are insistent. So you have to talk to the NPC over and over again, just in case you have something new, a clue about the mission, or other things of interest.

Recharge every two by three

In Resident Evil 3 Remake you must always have your weapon ready

Survival games, Resident Evil or The Last of Us have taught us to always be prepared to kill. You never know when a zombie or an infected is going to appear in any corner, so it’s better constantly reload the gun. Normally there is little ammunition and the nerves can play a trick. So much so, that recharging has become almost a nervous tic. Nothing should be left to improvisation.