The 7 Highest Protein Grains You’re Probably Ignoring

Grains are not only an excellent source of fiber, they are also foods that provide you with plant-based protein. Protein-rich whole grains or cereals in turn provide you with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Between the grains there are options that offer you complete protein, that is, with nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce and that must be obtained from food; there’s also some gluten free, which are an option for those who have an intolerance to this protein.

Here are seven high-protein grains you might be ignoring:

1. Kamut

Photo: Shutterstock

Khorasan wheat is an ancient grain also known as kamut. It is believed to be native to Mesopotamia, there are also legends that say that this grain was found in Egyptian tombs. Kamut has a creamy, nutty flavor. It is ideal for soups, stews and salads.

According to USDA data, a cup of kamut provides you with 9.8 g of protein, 100 g of grain gives you 5.7 g of protein.

2. Teff

Photo: Shutterstock

Teff is an ancient grain that is native to Ethiopia and Eritrea. The teff grains are white, red or a mixture of both colors. Teff accounts for approximately two-thirds of the daily protein intake in the Ethiopian diet and it is used mainly to make different types of bread, points out the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

One cup of teff provides you with 9.8 g of protein, 100 g of grain gives you 3.9 g of protein.

3. Quinoa

Photo: Shutterstock

Although it is commonly considered grain, quinoa or quinoa is a seed. Quinoa is high in complete protein and is gluten-free. It is native to the Andean region, from Colombia to southern Chile.

A cup of quinoa provides you 8.1 g of protein, 100 g of grain gives you 4.4 g of protein.

4. Wild rice

Photo: Juhi King / Pixabay

Wild rice, which is actually a seed, is rich in protein and is gluten-free. It is a complete protein, although it is a bit low in lysine.

A cup of wild rice provides you with 6.5 g of protein, 100 g of grain provides you with 4 g of protein. Three species of wild rice are native to North America and one to Asia.

5. Millet

Photo: Svitlana Kravchenko / Pexels

Millet is a cereal with a high protein content and it does not contain gluten. It has a mild and slightly sweet taste. It can be eaten raw or cooked. It is an alternative to rice, it can also be enjoyed in salads, baby food, cookies or probiotic drinks. Millet is commonly grown in Asia and Africa.

A cup of millet provides you with 6.5 g of protein, 100 g of grain gives you 3.5 gg of protein.

6. Couscous

Photo: Shutterstock

Couscous is a grain from North Africa. In the West it is usually sold in a processed way in small pre-cooked balls that you need to add water, boil and fluff with a fork. It is ideal as a garnish or to add to salads.

A cup of couscous provides you with 6g of protein, 100 g of grain gives you 3.8 g of protein.

7. Oats

Photo: Monserrat Soldú / Pexels

Oatmeal is a nutritious and healthy cereal that provides multiple health benefits. In addition to protein, it is rich in fiber and contains plant chemicals that act as antioxidants to reduce the damaging effects of inflammation.

A cup of oatmeal provides you 8.9 of protein, 100 g of grain gives you 2.5 g of protein.

The grains are very versatile, they can be integrated into multiple recipes and enjoyed in dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Many of the ancient grains that are common in India, Africa, China, and the Middle East, are gaining popularity in Western countries.

