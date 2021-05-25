The 7 grocery products you can’t miss buying at Costco this summer



Enjoy the arrival of summer with the most convenient, delicious and refreshing seasonal foods, ideal for hot days.

Photo: Artem Beliaikin / Pexels

Costco is simply one of the most famous and visited wholesale stores in the United States, and many places in the world. While for many it is an exciting experience and one of the best shopping alternatives for its incredible offers on groceries and household products, sometimes visiting such a large warehouse can be overwhelming. With the arrival of summer, we took on the task of collecting 7 basic foods to warmly welcome summer and enjoy the freshest, most nutritious and accessible products. Take note!

1. La Colombe Draft Latte Cold Brew

Without a doubt cold coffee is one of the pampered drinks to refresh ourselves during the summeror, it is also a sweet treat that goes well with everything and is ideal to enjoy at any time in a large glass with ice. Costco offers a wonderful one-pack alternative that contains 12 assorted units, divided into 4 bottles of each flavor: original, mocha, and vanilla!They will become your favorite addition during the summer!

The Colombe Latte. / Photo: Amazon

2. Beyond Burger Plant-Based Burger Patties

It is no secret to say that following a plant-based diet is one of the most powerful recommendations to live better, prevent diseases and take care of the environment. Fortunately there are wonderful high quality vegan products and that come to replace some of the most consumed foods of animal origin. And of course, hamburgers are one of them! Beyond Meat burgers are a real treasure to fill your grill with flavor and nutrition this summer. Costco offers a package of 8 veggie burgers, without soy and gluten, at a quarter pound for just over two dollars each. Simply perfect! Practical, healthy and delicious.

3. Kirkland block of feta cheese

The varieties of fresh cheeses are simply a summer classic. They are light, they go great with all kinds of dishes and ingredients of the season. Feta cheese is simply one of the most delicious alternatives that Kirkland, Costco’s own brand, offers us, it is a block cheese that has the genius of being a product made in Greece Marvelous! It is the perfect ally to complement rich and colorful summer salads, ceviches, sandwiches or simply as the perfect appetizer, accompanied by tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and fresh oregano.

Block of feta cheese. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Kirkland Signature 2020 Côtes de Provence Rosé

For wine lovers Costco offers exceptional alternatives at extremely reasonable prices and without a doubt one of the favorite variants of summer is rosé wine, fresh and perfect for hot weather. Considering that the National rosé wine day is coming up on June 12Stocking the cellar with local rosé wine options will be a must-see deal. A good recommendation worth trying is the 2020 Cotes de Provence rosé from CostcoAccording to its official site, a package of 12 bottles is a great alternative since you will be paying only $ 9 dollars for each one.

Rosé wine./Photo: Courtesy Costco

5. Pure Organic fruit bars

Simply the perfect summer snack for enjoy a sweet treat without guilt. These Pure Organic fruit bars are a true delight, they handle delicious flavors made with natural fruits and each bar contains 11 grams of sugar. It is also an organic, gluten free and vegan product, ideal for taking care of health and weight The best? Kids will love them.

6. Grillo’s Pickles

Pickles are a summer staple, they fill many dishes with personality, they are crunchy and have an unbeatable flavor. Also taking into account that pickles are going through a very hot moment this 2020 Good alternatives are worth knowing! They are the perfect companion in all kinds of summer sandwiches and burgers, potato and pasta salads, and of course, barbecue afternoons with friends and family.

7. Hula Berries

It is well known that Costco offers us a wide variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, although there are some classics of all time, it is quite interesting to know about their new and exotic proposals. Such is the case of a peculiar variant of strawberries called Hula berries, it is about white strawberries native to North America and that are characterized by their white color and a rather tropical flavor. They are smaller than traditional red strawberries. They are also popularly known as “pineberry” and they go great in all kinds of fresh drinks and summer dishes. Go ahead and try them!

–

It may interest you: