If you are looking to buy a new automatic transmission car, here we tell you which are the cheapest in Mexico, their price and their equipment

The inclination for cars of automatic transmission It is gigantic compared to manual transmission cars, in fact, it would not be unusual for the latter to disappear in the future despite the slightly lower costs.

On the contrary, getting an automatic car is usually more expensive, however, according to the Motorpasión portal, these are the 7 cheapest cars with automatic transmission in Mexico.

1. Chevrolet Spark LT – $ 210,400 pesos

The Chevrolet Spark LT CVT is powered by a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 98 hp and 89 pound-feet of torque. Its transmission is CVT and it moves the front wheels.

In terms of technology and security, it has manual air conditioning, audio controls at the wheel, AM / FM radio with 6 speakers, Bluetooth connection, auxiliary input and USB port, 4 air bags, ABS brakes and electronic stability control, in addition,

2. Mitsubishi Mirage GLX CVT – $ 217,100 pesos

It features a small 1.2-liter three-cylinder aspirated engine that can generate 76 hp and 74 pound-feet of torque. Its box is also CVT. It is equipped with manual air conditioning, 6.2 ″ touch screen with AM / FM radio, 2 speakers, Bluetooth connection and USB ports, 2 airbags, electronic stability control and ABS brakes.

3. Mitsubishi Mirage G4 – $ 233,700 pesos

It integrates a 1.2-liter three-cylinder aspirated engine with 76 hp and 74 lb-ft of torque. Power reaches the front wheels with the help of a CVT box.

It is equipped with manual air conditioning,, 2 speakers, Bluetooth connection and USB ports, 2 airbags, electronic stability control and ABS brakes.

4. Suzuki Ignis GL CVT – $ 232,990 pesos

It has a 1.2-liter four-cylinder engine with 82 hp and 83 pound-feet of torque, its box is a CVT and it only drives the front axle.

It is equipped with manual air conditioning, AM / FM radio with Bluetooth, CD player, USB ports and two speakers, audio controls on the steering wheel, electric front windows, ABS brakes and 2 air bags.

5. Hyundai Grand i10 MID TA – $ 220,500 pesos

It has a 1.2-liter aspirated four-cylinder engine with 86 hp and 88 pound-feet of torque. Its box is a traditional 4-change automatic.

It is equipped with manual air conditioning, a 7 ″ touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, AM / FM radio, bluetooth connection, USB port and 4 speakers. In safety it has only 2 airbags and ABS brakes.

6. Nissan March Sense AT – $ 198,940 pesos

It features a 1.6-liter, 106-hp, 105-pound-torque four-cylinder engine that powers the front wheels through a 4-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped with manual air conditioning, AM / FM radio with 4 speakers, audio controls at the wheel, bluetooth connection, auxiliary port, 2 airbags and ABS brakes.

7. Dodge Attitude SE AT – $ 218,400 pesos

The Dodge Attitude is actually a Mitsubishi Mirage G4 that carries a different emblem and some equipment changes. It has the same 1.2-liter 4-cylinder engine with 76 hp and 74 pound-feet of torque, moves the front wheels with the help of a CVT box. It is equipped with manual air conditioning, steering wheel audio controls, AM / FM radio with bluetooth connection, USB port, two speakers, two airbags and ABS brakes,

