With a thirst for blood? So take a look at anyone is these vampire series from Netflix and HBO.

It’s no secret to anyone that the Twilight movie will change the way you see vampires on TV. After that, a lot of series with similar themes arrived but not all of them have what it takes to hook you properly. For that same reason, today we will tell you what they are the 7 best vampire series on Netflix and HBO.

Vampires are creatures that feed on the life essence of other living beings to stay active. Due to the nature of these beings, there are thousands of vampire movies, books and series that are really interesting. Are you a fan of vampires? Then you have reached the right place.

7 Netflix and HBO vampire series you’ll love

You are about to see a list with The 7 best vampire series you can watch on Netflix and HBO. If you were looking for series similar to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, then start to see any of the titles that appear in this article. They all have what it takes to hook you!

Dracula

Paul McGuigan, Jonny Campbell and Damon Thomas (three popular BBC authors) were in charge of turn a literary classic into an exciting series. Dracula wants to move to England and lawyer Jonathan Harker travels to his castle in Transylvania to help him with the paperwork. Harker finds his way to a convent and is interrogated by Sister Agatha Van Helsing accompanied by her fiancee Mina disguised as a nun.

In this series, the legend of Count Dracula is transformed with new tales that embody the bloody crimes of the vampire and expose their vulnerability. Ideal for true vampire fans.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 1.Episodes: 3.Approximate duration: 88 minutes.

Van Helsing

This series tells the story of a distant relative of the mythical hunter Van Helsing who was resurrected to end a vampire threat that the city suffers. Three years after her death, Vanessa is forced to lead an anti-vampire resistance in a post-apocalyptic world.

Many say that Van Helsing is one of the best vampire movies ever. If you are one of those who agree with that thought, then you should give this interesting vampire series a try that you can watch on Netflix.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 4.Episodes: 52 Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

V Wars

V-Wars is a Netflix vampire series that follows the story of Doctor Luther Swann when he has to face his best friend, Michael Fayne. The problem begins with the spread of a mysterious disease that transforms humans into vampires. Due to this, society is divided in two and confrontations between people and vampires are born.

As Swann investigates the disease and its consequences, Fayne becomes the leader of the vampires. A war that you cannot miss!

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1.Episodes: 10.Approximate duration: 45 minutes.

Castlevania

If you really are a lover of vampires, it is very likely that at some time in your life you have played a Castlevania. In case you did not know, we are talking about the most popular vampire game ever, one that was transformed into an addictive animated series that you can currently watch on Netflix.

Castlevania is an American animated television series created by Sam Deats and Warren Ellis. Here you can follow the adventures of Trevor Belmont raw, who will try to defend the nation of Wallachia from the threat of Dracula and his army.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 3 Episodes: 22 Approximate duration: 25 minutes.

Vampire diaries

You can’t talk about vampire series without mentioning one of the most popular: Vampire Diaries. This tells the story of Elena, her friends and other inhabitants of a city called Mystic Falls. Elena is a teenager with whom two vampire brothers fall in love: Stefan and Damon Salvatore. Why? Because she is identical to the woman who turned them into vampires and with whom they were both in love.

Vampire Diaries is a series that combines the best of vampires with a hint of intense romance. Without a doubt, it has everything you need to have a good time in front of the screen. Did you like the Twilight movie with the popular vampire Edward Cullen? Then you will love this series.

Year: 2009 Seasons: 6 Episodes: 171 Approximate duration: 25 minutes.

What we do in the shadows

What we do in the shadows is the funniest vampire comedy of recent years. It is a series that touches on aristocratic-vampiric problems of the first world mixed with ambition, bloodlust and power. What’s the score? A different series of vampires, addictive and that can hook you from the first episode.

Have fun with the adventures of four vampires who have been roommates for hundreds and hundreds of years. If you were looking for a series of vampires unlike anything you have seen before, then this will be perfect for you. But if you want to have a big laugh, start watching one of these Netflix comedies or laughter series (laughter is guaranteed).

Year: 2019 Seasons: 2 Episodes: 20 Approximate duration: 30 minutes.

True blood

True Blood is a series that tells how the coexistence between vampires and humans is complicated in Louisiana after a series of brutal murders. Previously the coexistence was peaceful, but everything has been complicated and there are certain vampires who want human blood to feed.

In the midst of the controversy, you will meet the romance of Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton (a human and a vampire). Were you looking for more romance than anything else? Then better take a look at this list with the best 8 romantic comedies that you can see on Netflix.

Year: 2008 Seasons: 7 Episodes: 80 Approximate duration: 50 minutes

