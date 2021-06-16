The 7 best SUVs you can buy in 2021 | Motor

These are the best SUVs to buy in 2021. At least 7 of them: efficient, aesthetically appealing and with an arsenal of technology to convince.

It is the first day of the year and what better way than to start thinking about changing cars. SUVs are still the reference and the most demanded cars, so I will start with the best SUVs to buy in 2021. A list in which I include some of the cars that we have already met in 2020 and we have loved and others that will be launched in 2021 but that look spectacular. We started!

Cupra Formentor

The Cupra Formentor will be one of the Top SUVs of 2021 thanks especially to its design and its sportiness. An aesthetically spectacular compact SUV with segment-leading performance, plenty of technology and a reasonable price. In addition, the fact of having the emblem of Cupra and not of Seat can make those who value the brand image also be able to launch for it. Its range of engines, including plug-in hybrids, is also very interesting.

Kia Sorento

If you are looking for a 7-seater SUV at a good price in 2021 the Kia Sorento promises to be the best option on the market. At least if what you are looking for is comfort, interior space and spectacular design. With a very American vibe, it is true that a Tarraco FR is more fun and dynamic at a dynamic level, but the Kia Sorento is a very balanced product, with hybrid or plug-in hybrid versions to achieve maximum efficiency in the city.

BMW iX

The iX must BMW wants to become one of the Most interesting electric cars of 2021, thanks to its brutal technological load, its complete digitization and an electric autonomy that promises to exceed 600 kilometers. It is true that its design is nonconformist and very peculiar and will not appeal to everyone, but if you are looking for an electric SUV to the latest on practically all fronts, this iX will be a spectacular option.

Tesla Model Y

If you are a little more traditional but you firmly believe in electricity to improve the quality of life on the planet and improve efficiency when traveling, the Tesla Model Y will be one of the Most interesting SUV of 2021. It will be the crossover version of the Tesla Model 3 and if we take into account the success of the small electric sedan, it is to be expected that this SUV can become a best seller in its segment.

Hyundai tucson

The Hyundai Tucson is one of the best SUV you can buy in 2021. It has a design that attracts a lot of attention, an aesthetic that does not go unnoticed. In the same way, it has improved in finishes and in the mechanical range, with mild-hybrid, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. You also have it in N-line finish.

Nissan qashqai

The Nissan Qashqai is one of the most important news of the year. It will arrive with a more spectacular design, an electrified range of engines and more technology inside. A sharp and very attractive design with which it seeks to regain the throne of the best-selling SUV in Spain. Obviously the competition will be much greater but it will be one of the Top SUVs of 2021, There’s no doubt.

Volkswagen tiguan

The Volkswagen Tiguan has been slightly renewed at the end of 2020, including an R version with more than 300 hp. Plug-in hybrid versions are also expected, without losing sight of more traditional diesel or gasoline versions. It was already one of our favorite SUVs for its great balance and versatility, now it is more aesthetically cool and better equipped in terms of technology. It has everything to be one of the best SUV of the year!

This article was published on Top Gear by Raúl Salinas.