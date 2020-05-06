Mother’s Day is coming! Have you prepared a surprise for yours? The money for the present is a little short and, therefore, you hit a certain concern? Hold the wave, my friend and my friend! After all, music is one of the most beautiful forms of homage that exists.

In today’s post, you can check the 7 best songs to brighten your mom’s day.

In this list, I chose not to include songs whose lyrics are really dedicated to the mother. Therefore, successes that open the door for interpretation, that is, songs that could also be sent to crush, are not included in this repertoire suggestion.

Ah, I also need to warn you that I selected hits from the most varied segments and periods of popular Brazilian music. It only turns on the sounds that you will take on the guitar:

Dawn

Bala Train (Special Mother’s Day)

Mom

The day I left home

My mother

Mom

Example of Woman

Now, no more spoilers, right? Tune your guitar there, get your throat ready and let’s go check this out!

Morning – Scalene

In the album Real / Surreal, from 2013, Scalene released the song Amanheceu. Through its verses, the lyrics show a mature and tender message from a son to his mother. Thanks and warnings abound that adulthood has arrived.

To play the full version of Amanheceu, in addition to needing to know how to use the tuning in Drop D, you will have to do a series of solos. In turn, Amanheceu’s simplified cipher allows you to tune your guitar in a standard way and, of course, reduces the number of complex chords.

Trem Bala (Special Mother’s Day) – Ana Vilela

At the very end of 2016, dear Ana Vilela began to emerge on YouTube. Pulled by the song Bullet train, Ana helped to strengthen the pop good vibes in the Brazilian popular music ecosystem.

In 2017, the artist launched an adapted version of Trem Bala for Mother’s Day. The changes, however, in no way alter the harmony, rhythm and melody of the music.

Mother – Fábio Jr.

Although the song Father be one of the most emblematic tracks of the romantic singer’s career Fábio Jr., he also musicalized the love, gratitude and affection he feels for his mother. The tribute is called Mãe, a track released in 2009. The lyrics are for those who need to thank, acknowledge and apologize for the eternal failures that every apprentice in life commits.

To play Mother, by Fábio Jr., you will need 14 chords. The figure has a few lashes, but every effort to hug Mommy is valid

The Day I Left Home – Zezé di Camargo e Luciano

Despite having been a tremendous success as part of the film’s soundtrack Two Children of Francisco (2005), biography of the duo Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano, the music The Day I Left Home was launched in 1995. The lyrics deal with the question of maturity: one hour, everyone has to be “big people” and follow the road.

The complete cipher of this song has some passages full of techniques. The simplified version of On the Day I Left Home, the arrangement is more compact and accessible for beginners.

My Mother – The Magic Balloon Gang

Icon of the 80s, A Turma do Balão Mágico made the head of children for an entire generation. Seriously: that group had music for all situations! As it couldn’t be different, the class recorded the track My mother. The lyrics are ideal for you who want to praise Mom’s warlike side.

To play the number of the song Minha Mãe, you will have no scares. Not much chords and only one of them is more complex.

Mother – Henrique and Diego

This is a tribute to moms who, unfortunately, are no longer with us. “But if I ever cry

I miss the moments we lived / It will always be in me / This is not the end of us / You wait for me there with God “, says an excerpt of the lyrics.

To play the song HMãe, by the duo Henrique and Diego, you only need four chords. All of them, inclusive, are simple.

Example of Woman – Eyshila

Fundamental name of gospel music, singer Eyshila uses her soprano voice to sing, praise and spread uplifting messages. In the example of Woman, the artist reflects on the life learning transmitted by her mother.

It’s not a song that’s hard to play, huh? But if you decide to play with the simplified cipher of Woman Example, your performance will remain exciting and will be very pleasing.

And now that you have an idea for the Mother’s Day soundtrack, how about giving a boost to those who still don’t know which song to play? To make this run, you just need to share the link to this post on your social networks and WhatsApp groups. Ah! And don’t forget to bookmark those interested, huh

See too:

Selena, Drake, Black Eyed Peas: check out the April clips