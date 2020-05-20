Even in the middle of 2020, when it comes to a type of device that is more than consolidated in the market, Finding the smartwatch that best suits your needs is not an easy task. Although the market for smart watches is not as extensive as that of smartphones, each of the manufacturers that give life to this segment chooses to take a different path, which ends up resulting in greater complexity for consumers to when choosing your new Smart watch.

And is that not all smart watches are the same. Depending on the mobile you use, the purpose you are going to give it or the money you want to spend, you should choose one or the other. To make your task easier, in this guide we wanted to ** select the best smartwatches you can buy in 2020.

Apple Watch Series 5: the king of its class

If you have an iPhone, Apple Watch is your watch, without more. Today, there is no other smartwatch capable of offering an experience that lives up to that of the Cupertino model in terms of operation, optimization, activity monitoring and, above all, in terms of quality of applications available.

The latest generation of the Apple Watch series introduces a more modern design than previous editions, and introduces features such as screen always on. Regarding health functions, it has heart rate monitor, ECG, noise detection, menstrual cycle monitor and breathing exercises.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2: the best alternative to Apple Watch

There is only one watch on the market capable of offering a Apple Watch-like experience on Android, and is none other than Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2.

Its circular design gives it a somewhat more classic appearance, but still maintains a modern appearance, which is somewhat reminiscent of the Apple Watch due to the curvature of its screen. As more interesting functions, are the inclusion of a touch bezel that allows you to navigate the interface, heart rate monitor, NFC for mobile payments and 4G in one of its most expensive versions.

Other details to highlight are its fantastic screen, very bright and with excellent color rendering; your comfort thanks to a low weight; and its autonomy, close to two days. However, it also has disadvantages, the clearest being the fact that it is based on TizenOS, an operating system that lacks first-rate applications. It is also not the most suitable model for athletes, as its activity monitor is not among the most accurate on the market.

Fossil Gen 5: the best with Wear OS

Until Google decides to launch the Pixel Watch that many of us have been waiting for for years, Fossil is the benchmark in the market for smartwatches based on the Wear OS platform. And among the models in their catalog, the fifth generation Fossil Smartwatch It is, without a doubt, the most interesting model.

It has an elegant design reminiscent of a classic watch, which combines perfectly with its OLED screen high resolution. Its main virtue compared to other models is the inclusion of a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, the latest model to leave the Qualcomm factories. This chip, added to 1 GB of RAM, offers a performance more than solvent, far superior to what we had been able to experience in previous watches based on Wear OS.

This edition of the Fossil smartwatch features heart rate reader, built-in speaker, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, battery life of 36 hours thanks to extreme power saving mode, NFC for mobile payments, GPS, Wi-Fi and water resistance.

Skagen Falster 3: the most stylish Wear OS

With specifications similar to those of the Fossil model, and a more modern and elegant design arrives the Skagen Falster 3, the latest model of the popular firm with origins in Denmark.

The great virtue of this model with the Wear OS operating system is present in its design. The Falster 3 maintains the lines of the previous models of the saga, with a circular stainless steel case, a silicone or stainless steel Milanese strap, and two programmable side buttons added to a rotating crown.

Among its functions and characteristics, we find heart rate tracking, integrated Google Assistant, activity tracking, Google Pay, GPS, water resistance and battery life of up to one day.

Amazfit GTS: the best value for money

There is also room for affordable smartwatches, and among all of them, the Amazfit GTS It is one of the most desired.

This watch, which today can be purchased at a price of just over 120 euros, inherits design features of the Apple Watch as its rectangular format, and offers it in a concept for all budgets thanks to more humble specifications, and somewhat limited software.

However, these limitations have their advantages: their autonomy of almost a month makes it one of the benchmarks in this regard. Beyond that, it equips a fantastic OLED screen, one of the best we’ve tested in a watch of this price.

Huawei Watch GT2e: the best for athletes who want good autonomy

A good alternative to the Amazfit GTS, with a more sporty appearance is the Huawei Watch GT2e, one of the latest models launched by the Chinese giant.

The GT2e has dozens of sport-focused features, and it is accompanied by a great autonomy of up to two weeks of use. In addition, its circular format is likely to be more attractive to more than one user than that of the GTS. Of course, you better have some big enough dolls, because the size of this watch is considerable.

Garmin Vivomove 3: the smartwatch that hides a great secret

Although Garmin is famous for its smartwaches focused on the sportiest terrain, including a curious collection based on the Star Wars universe, the sports-focused company also includes in its catalog the Vivomove series hybrid watches, of the most advanced – and expensive, yes – that exist in the market.

One of the most interesting is the Vivomove 3, which in addition to a careful design finished in stainless steel, has functions such as stress control access to calendar, notifications, mobile payments and more. Without a doubt, one of the most complete you can choose.

Best of all, is that your AMOLED screen is hidden, and will only appear when really necessary. This gives it a sober and elegant appearance, despite being a watch focused on health and physical activity thanks to functions such as 24-hour activity monitoring 7 days a week, measurement of blood oxygen saturation, monitoring of body energy , monitoring of breathing, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration and much more.

