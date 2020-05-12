Today I am going to show you the 7 horror series that you can see on Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video, so you can have a little bad with these scary series and get a little distracted, which is, after all, one of the things that come best right now.

We recommend you | The 13 best horror movies of the week on Netflix, HBO and Prime Video

Personally, the series of fear and terror are my favorites, and the truth is that in recent years we have been able to see how these have gone increasing in number, allowing us to enjoy a greater variety to entertain us, And while you’re at it, have a bit of a hard time, let’s take a look at this selection of horror series!

The 7 scary series to watch on Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)

Is about one of the best horror series released in recent years, and it deals with the story of a group of brothers who grew up in a haunted house and, at present, as adults, they must return to that house, with all that that implies. Personally, I really liked it, and I found it a breath of fresh air.

Folklore (HBO)

Folklore has also been a great surprise, it is a mini series whose chapters are not related or continuous with each other, and each one deals with a national superstition or myth from different Asian countries.

Preacher (HBO)

It is an adaptation of the eponymous comic in which a small town preacher is possessed, and travel in search of a divine appearance or sign while lending a hand to some people on the way.

The Exorcist (HBO, Prime Video)

Although it has the same name, it is not an adaptation of the mythical horror movies, but deals with the story of two priests who end up fighting diabolical forces together, each in their own way, yes.

Dracula (Netflix)

Dracula is a new adaptation of Bram Stroker’s Dracula in which, in three chapters, he tells us the story of the mythical character of the tusks and his journey through London. A quality adaptation and that has a cast, in my view, very well chosen.

Marianne (Netflix)

Marianne is also one of the recent horror series that I liked the most, and it’s about a French novelist who realizes that the stories she tells in her books end up being fulfilled, with fatal consequences, so he decides to return to his hometown, from which he fled, to put his affairs in order.

Bates Motel (Amazon Prime Video)

Bates Motel is a prequel to the mythical Psychosis in which we are told the story of Norman Bates before he was an adult, and of all the phases he goes through before becoming the mythical killer of this roadside motel that, in the series, he runs together with his mother.

Follow Andro4all