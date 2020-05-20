Finding a good, beautiful and cheap mobile phone on the market is initially an impossible mission, but nothing is further from reality. The strong competition in the mobile phone market has made it possible to find good terminals in exchange for a low price, and this is demonstrated the best low-end or entry-level mobiles that star in this buying guide.

As we did with the best mid-range mobiles, we have analyzed the market to recommend those smartphones that you should consider if you don’t need big specifications and, especially, if your budget is limited. Before telling you which are the best low-end mobiles, let’s explain the selection criteria that we have applied to the search.

Selection criteria

The first selection criterion established to filter among the hundreds of mobile phones that make up the market has been the economic one. In this case, to find the best low-end or entry-level mobiles we have applied a limit of 150 euros, that is, that will be the maximum budget you need to get one of these phones.

As we have done in other buying guides, such as the best mobile phones in value for money, we have established a 6-month limit on the release date for recommendations to be current, thus achieving a list consisting of the latest phones on the market.

As it could not be otherwise, when preparing this buying guide we have also taken into account the specifications of the terminals. The strong competition of the market has led manufacturers to increase their bets in the low range and it is possible to find good components in phones that do not exceed 150 euros.

Obviously, you can’t ask for the same performance as the best mobiles on the market in 2020, but the specifications of these low range are sufficient for those who give it a basic use on the phone: social networks and WhatsApp, watch videos on YouTube or take some pictures. Without further ado, let’s move on to the best low-end mobiles you can buy today.

realme C3

realme bet big when launching this realme C3 that has just what you need. The input range of the Chinese manufacturer is, without a doubt, one of the best terminals that we can find in this category. With more than decent performance backed by its MediaTek Helio G70 processor and its 3 or 4GB of RAM, the realme C3 will not disappoint you in your day-to-day experience.

The autonomy of this terminal stands out especially, with a huge 5,000 mAh battery that is postulated as one of the big reasons to buy. If you are one of those who does not demand too much of the phone, the realme C3 can last up to two days of use without asking you to connect the charger.

realme C3

Specifications

Dimensions164.4 x 75.x 9.0mm

195 grams

6.5-inch HD + IPS display (1600 x 720 pixels)

Gorilla Glass 3



ProcessorMediaTek Helio G70

RAM3 / 4 GB

Realme UI based Android 10 operating system

Storage 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 (expandable up to 256 GB)

CamerasRear: 12 MP f / 1.8 + macro 2 MP + 2 MP depth

Frontal:5 MP f / 2.0

Battery 5,000 mAh and reverse charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, microUSB, headphone jack

We cannot ignore its 6.5-inch IPS screen with HD + resolution that offers bold colors and correct viewing angles. Although a little more brightness is missed outdoors, the panel does its job considering the price of the terminal.

As a negative point, or less positive, we must talk about his photographic system. With a triple rear camera led by a 12 MP sensor, and a 5 MP front camera, the photographic results are correct during the day, but they drop noticeably when the night comes. Despite these shortcomings, the realme C3 is one of the best low-end phones, and you can get it for less than 140 euros.

realme C3

Points for and against

In favor

It has a nice screen and attractive design.

Its performance is more than decent.

We cannot ask for more hours of autonomy.

The day-to-day experience is the most important thing, and it fulfills.

Against

The shortcomings in photography are understood, but they are still its greatest weakness.

Details, such as Micro-USB, that we do not fully understand.

Nokia 2.3

Among the wide catalog of Nokia mobiles we find a good low range, this Nokia 2.3 which we are going to talk about next. Made of plastic and available in cyan, charcoal and sand green models, the most affordable terminal of the Finnish brand arrives with a 6.2-inch screen and HD + resolution in which a notch stands out in the form of a drop of water that houses the 5 MP front camera.

If we analyze its interior, we find the Quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, accompanied by a 2 GB RAM memory and 32 GB internal storage that can be expanded with a micro SD card. As a detail to highlight, the Nokia 2.3 has a biometric facial recognition system with which you can unlock the terminal with your face.

Nokia 2.3

Specifications Nokia 2.3

Dimensions157.69 mm x 75.41 x 8.68 mm

183 grams

6.2-inch IPS display

Resolution 720 × 1520 pixels, 269 PPI, 19: 9

ProcessorMediaTek Helio A22

RAM2 GB

Operating system Android 9 Pie – Android One

2 years of system updates

3 years of security updates

Storage 32 GB expandable by microSD

CamerasRear 13 MP AF 1/3 ”1.12um f / 2.2

Frontal 5 MP

Battery 4,000 mAh

Others Micro USB, NFC, Nano SIM, Google Assistant key, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack

Colors Green, gold, gray

Enter the specifications The Nokia 2.3 undoubtedly highlights its 4,000 mAh battery, which, according to the company, ensures autonomy of two days of use on a single charge. The manufacturer also speaks of having raised the level in terms of the photographic system betting on a double rear camera of 13 MP and 2 MP that will take better night and moving pictures, in addition to having a more complete portrait mode with various blur effects.

Finally, we must mention that this Nokia 2.3 reaches the market with Android 9 Pie, although it is of the first phones to update to Android 10. In addition, if you get hold of it, you are insured for 2 years of system updates and 3 years of security updates.

Nokia 2.3

Points for and against

In favor

Very clean software.

Attractive design.

A battery that ensures two days of use.

Against

Perhaps its photographic system is not the most complete of the low range.

Those 2 GB of RAM may be insufficient against the competition.

realme 5i

We return to the realme mobile catalog because the realme 5i requires it, a mobile that we were fortunate enough to analyze to verify that the gap between the low range and the mid-range is becoming more diffuse. For 149 euros, this realme 5i offers you everything you need: good overall experience, good cameras and outstanding autonomy.

Let’s start with its screen, 6.52-inch IPS LCD and HD + resolution, correct for a daily experience. Inside we find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable with microSD card. If you are looking for a good user experience, we can tell you that this realme 5i reaches the remarkable.

realme 5i

Features and data sheet

Dimensions and Weight 164.4 x 75 x 9.3 (mm) 195 (g)

Display 6.52-inch IPS LCD HD + (1,600 x 720 pixels), 20: 9 format, 269 dpi

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SDM665 Octa-core (4x Kryo 260 Gold @ 2.0 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 Silver @ 1.8 GHz) Adreno 610 GPU

RAM4 GB

Storage 64 GB, expandable with microSD

Android 9.0 Pie operating system (custom with Color OS 6.1)

Connectivity Active dual SIM LTE Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0 LEaGPS + GLONASS + GALILEO + BDS Radio FMmicroUSB v2.0, USB On-The-GoAudio-jack 3.5 mm

Rear camera Quad with 12 MP (wide) f / 1.8 + 8 MP (ultrawide) f / 2.3 + 2 MP (macro) f / 2.4 + 2 MP (depth) f / 2.4, PDAF autofocus, HDR, LED flash, 4K @ video 30fps

Front camera 8 MP (wide) f / 2.0, HDR, FHD video @ 30fps

Battery 5,000 mAh (non-removable) Fast charge up to 10W

Others Fingerprint reader on the back, Gorilla Glass

As we said, the strength of this realme 5i is its autonomy, thanks to a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge of up to 10W. Specifically, this terminal can hold up to 16 hours of screen on on a single charge, which will allow you to not worry about the charger.

Finally, in the realme 5i we find a photographic system with four cameras in the back (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and an 8 MP front camera. In summary, the terminal offers some good photographic results, especially when lighting accompanies. Realme again demonstrates with this terminal that it can offer good terminals for a low price, in this case, less than 150 euros.

realme 5i

Points for and against

In favor

It’s pretty very pretty

Outstanding in autonomy

General experience

Against

Performance somewhat debatable

Color OS is very intrusive

Some details (microUSB, WiFi only 2.4GHz, without NFC …)

Alcatel 1S (2020)

Alcatel has decided to bet safe by renewing one of its best sellers, the Alcatel 1S, which we found in its 2020 version with a modern design, HD + screen and triple rear camera. Although it is a low range, the signature has not been cut when it comes to equipping this Alcatel 1S 2020 with good components.

On its front we find a IPS Vast Display panel of 6.22 inches and HD + resolution that has been calibrated for a comfortable viewing experience with least eye strain. Inside is the Mediatek Helio P22 processor, accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage that can be expanded by microSD card.

Alcatel 1S (2020)

Characteristics and official technical sheet

Dimensions and Weight 158.7 x 74.6 x 8.45 (mm) | 165 (g)

6.22 inch IPS Vast Display



Resolution HD + (1,520 x 720 pixels), 19: 9 format, 270 dpi

ProcessorMediatek Helio P22 (MT6762D) Octa-core (4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.8GHz & 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.5GHz) GPU PowerVR GE8320

RAM3 GB

Storage 32 GB, expandable with microSD

Android 10 operating system with Alcatel UI

Connectivity Active Dual SIM LTE Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Bluetooth 5.0 LEaGPS FM radio MicroUSB v2.0 connector 3.5mm audio jack

Rear camera Triple: 13 MP (wide), f / 1.8 + 5 MP (ultrawide / depth), f / 2.2 + 2 MP (macro), f / 2.4 LED flash, HDR, FHD video

Front camera 5 MP (wide), f / 2.2

Battery 4,000 mAh (non-removable) Fast charge 5V2A

Others Rear Fingerprint Reader Metallic Finish

To be at the level of the best low-end mobiles, Alcatel has made a remarkable leap in terms of the photographic system. Therefore, this Alcatel 1S 2020 has a triple rear camera, 13 MP wide angle, 5 MP super wide angle and 2 MP macro, and a 5 MP front camera. Thanks to AI, the terminal can recognize up to 22 different scenes by adjusting the parameters automatically to achieve the best pictures.

Finally, inside the Alcatel 1S 2020 is a 4,000 mAh battery that ensures remarkable autonomy. As you can see, the renewal of Alcatel’s best seller has all the necessary requirements to once again sweep the market for a price of around 130 euros in e-commerce stores, although you can find it cheaper in the catalogs of the main operators.

Alcatel 1S 2020

Points for and against

In favor

Good visual experience.

Autonomy at the height.

Against

Despite the leap in quality, its photographic system is not the most complete in the low-end range.

Huawei Y6s

Huawei has also paid attention to low-end mobiles with this Huawei Y6s that falls below 130 euros. Added in early 2020 to the Chinese firm’s mobile catalog, this terminal has a 6.09-inch IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution, a front in which we also find a hole that houses the 8 MP front camera.

The processor, a MediaTek MT6765 octa core 2.3Hz, It is very well accompanied inside the Huawei Y6s by a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage expandable by microSD card.

Huawei Y6s

Display 6.09-inch screen with HD + resolution



Resolution 1,520 × 720

Processor MediaTek MT6765 Octa-Core 2.3 GHz

RAM3 GB

Android 9 Pie operating system with EMUI 9.0

Storage 32GB expandable via microSD card

Cameras 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front lens

Battery 3,000 mAh

Others Face Unlock

Against the competition in the low range, this Huawei Y6s remains in a lower position by having only a 13 MP rear camera, plus the aforementioned 8 MP front camera. The 3,000 mAh battery allows correct autonomy in a terminal aimed at those users who only require basic capabilities. As a highlight, the Huawei Y6s also includes face unlock.

Huawei Y6s

Points for and against

In favor

Good price-performance ratio

Face unlock.

Against

Something short on power

Insufficient resolution for a screen of this size.

Honor 9A

Honor, Huawei’s sub-brand, also has something to say in the low-end or entry-level range. Here we have the Honor 9A, launched in late March 2020 to conquer users who they want good specs for a low price.

On the front of this Honor 9A is a 6.3-inch panel with HD + resolution, with a notch on the top that houses the 8 MP front camera. It maintains the processor of its predecessor, the Helio P35, but in this case RAM memory increases to about 4 GB very good for this low range. As for internal storage, there are two options: 64 and 128 GB.

Honor 9A

Screen: 6.3-inch screen with HD + resolution



Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels

ProcessorMediaTek Helio P35

RAM4 GB

Android 10 – Magic UI 3.0.1 operating system

Storage 64/128 GB expandable via microSD card

Cameras 13 and 2 MP rear camera | 8 MP front lens

Battery 5,000 mAh

Others Rear fingerprint reader, MicroUSB, 3.5mm jack

Honor has also opted to improve the photographic system, adding another 2 MP lens to the main 13 MP sensor. We ended up reviewing the specifications of the Honor 9A in terms of autonomy, mentioning that its battery grows to an outstanding 5,000 mAh with which you can not worry about the charger.

Honor 9A

Points for and against

In favor

Good price-performance ratio

Remarkable autonomy of 5,000 mAh.

Against

We could ask more of your photographic section.

Alcatel 1B (2020)

Alcatel pays special attention to the low-end market, and so we see it again in this Alcatel 1B that is really affordable. For less than 70 euros, you can get a terminal that has basic specifications, but enough for those who do not give demanding use to the phone.

The screen of this terminal is ideal if you are looking for a comfortable size, with 5.5 inches and HD + resolution. We ask for a correct performance from your processor, a Snapdragon 215 that is inside along with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, which you can expand to 32 GB with a microSD card.

Alcatel 1B (2020)

Display 5.5 inch screen with HD + resolution



Resolution 1,440 x 720 pixels

Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor

RAM2 GB

Operating system Android 10 (Go Edition)

Storage 16 GB expandable via microSD card up to 32 GB

Cameras 8MP rear camera | 5 MP front lens

Battery 3,000 mAh

Others Google Assistant button, 3.5mm jack

Correct are also its specifications in terms of photography, with an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. On the other hand, autonomy is assured with a 3,000 mAh battery that allows up to 16 hours of conversation according to the company.

Among other details, this Alcatel 1B (2020) has a button on the side to start Google Assistant. In short, it is a very complete terminal for those who want a basic smartphone for little money. For less than 70 euros you can get this Alcatel 1B (2020) now.

Alcatel 1B (2020)

Points for and against

In favor

Correct specifications for its price.

Good autonomy of 3,000 mAh.

Against

It does not have a fingerprint reader.

