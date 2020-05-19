When we think of Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls we always do that in the late days we think about Longley, Kerr, Rodman and company and we forgot about Grant, Paxson or Cartwright… the one who never fails is Scottie Pippen, the only one who won all six rings alongside Michael Jordan. These are the best GOAT colleagues for us:

1. Scottie Pippen

There is no doubt that the best teammate Michael Jordan had, long, during his career was Scottie Pippen. He was her perfect squire and the only one with whom she got all six rings. An absolutely key man in the MJ and Bulls titles.

2. Horace Grant

Between 1988 and 1993 Grant averaged 13.1 points, 8.9 points and 2.5 assists per match. He was instrumental in the Bulls’ first three titles and managed to eliminate Jordan and the Magic in ’95 after the GOAT return. A great player who became an All Star and was a very important part of the team in the early nineties.

3. Dennis Rodman

Beyond his extravagances, after Pippen he is the most man in the last three rings of Jordan and the Bulls. It was the defensive machine that the team needed to capture rebounds, defend all kinds of rebounds and give more character to the starting quintet. Your contribution is brutal.

4. John Paxson

John Paxon is the only player who has taken offensive prominence from Michael Jordan during a Finals in a long phase of a game. It was in ’93, when Jordan was being heavily marked and found Paxson the ideal man to unblock the games and end up giving the title to his own with a triplet.

5. Toni Kukoc

The best sixth man in the NBA in the historic 95/96 season with 13.1 points, 4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. A very important offensive role in the Bulls’ last three rings.

6. Steve Kerr

Paxton’s student, the specialist from the line of three. Key in the first ring against Utah Jazz and in the triumph in Conference Finals of 98 against the Pacers. A transcendent man when he had confidence in himself.

7. Ron Harper

The man who is not even named in The Last Dance. The baseman who gave consistency to the team during the last three rings from the base position and who was later able to do the same with the Lakers in two more rings.

