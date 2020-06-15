There are many Torrent clients on the Play Store, but these are the best you can use to download the files.

Downloading torrents is something you have been able to do on more than one occasion with your computer, but did you know that you can also do it from your mobile or tablet? In this article we recommend The 7 best apps to download torrents on Android and thus get the files you need.

In the Play Store there are many Torrent clients, but not all of them have the functionality or the appropriate design to offer you a good user experience. After analyzing the available options, we have selected the best clients to download torrents from the mobile, and next we will tell you about them.

The 7 best apps to download torrents on Android phones

Perhaps the names µTorrent or BitTorrent sound to you from having used these programs to download torrents from your computer. On Android the popularity of these tools remains, although there are other important applications They can also be very useful as a download center for this type of files.

µTorrent

There is no doubt, the most popular Torrent client for Android is µTorrent, an app that you can master without problems if you have used its program for PC. More than 100 million downloads in the Play Store guarantee the operation of µTorrent, which has a very clear design that will facilitate the download of files directly on your mobile or tablet.

With no limits on download speed or file size, this Torrent client has everything you can look for in this type of application: good design, operation and speed when downloading torrents. Also, you can use your WiFi only mode to save data on your mobile rate and choose the folder in which the downloaded files will be stored, among many other options. Without a doubt, it could sneak into one of the Android apps too good to be free.

BitTorrent

Also created by BitTorrent, this application shares a large part of the functionalities and design of µTorrent: fast downloads, with no speed or size limit, WiFi mode and dark theme, among others. After the last changes made in BitTorrent, the interface of the same has been improved and files within a torrent can be selected to minimize the use of space used on the device.

In BitTorrent you can add both downloaded torrent files and those with magnetic links. In short, it is a very complete tool that will be useful if you want to download torrents at high speed without size limits.

Flud

Many years have passed since we recommended Flud to download torrents on Android. That advice is echoed in this article, as Flud remains one of the best Torrent clients for this operating system. With a design based on simplicity, this application also offers you the possibility of download or share files directly on your mobile or tablet without limits of descents or ascents.

With support for magnetic links, Flud allows you give priority to downloading those files you need most urgently. Like the other options, this app also has a dark theme and battery saving mode to activate downloads when the device is connected to a WiFi network. On the other hand, the use from a tablet is as comfortable as from the phone, since Flud has an optimized interface for them.

TorrDroid

One of the most complete Torrent clients for Android is TorrDroid, which accumulates more than 10 million downloads and an average rating of 4.4 on the Play Store. In addition to being able to download torrents on your mobile or tablet, TorrDroid is also a search engine which gives you quick and easy access to this type of files.

Enter a search term and the application will show you the results found. Then, you will only have to click on the chosen file to start the download in the same app. In addition to this feature, TorrDroid can also open those files that you have downloaded on other pages or that they come from magnetic links.

tTorrent Lite

In this list we cannot overlook tTorrent Lite, one of the most popular options for downloading high-speed torrents. Among the features of this app we find the choice of files within a torrent that has several, the possibility to create and share torrent files or WiFi mode, so that the files are only downloaded when you are connected to this type of network.

WeTorrent

Defined by its managers as the fastest Torrent client for Android, WeTorrent is an application with a nice and clean design with which you can download torrents without speed limit. Of course, you can download several files at once on your Android mobile or tablet and open both those files that you have downloaded and those that come from magnetic links.

By activating WiFi mode, you can enable downloads to only take place when you connect to a WiFi network. Also, in WeTorrent you can stop the downloads and resume them whenever you want. Finally, from the application itself you can open, view and delete the downloaded files.

MediaGet

We finished with MediaGet, a free app to download torrents on Android that stands out for its integrated search for files on the web. Enter your search terms and MediaGet will show you the results it has found on the net. Then you can select the torrent file you were looking for and download it directly into the app.

From the MediaGet main screen you can manage all downloads, stopping and resuming them when you need to. With over 10 million downloads and a great average rating of 4.7, MediaGet is without a doubt one of the best Torrent clients you can use on Android.

